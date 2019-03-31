MANHATTAN, Kan. — The No. 10 Texas Tech baseball team came from behind in both games to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader at Kansas State.

The Red Raiders scored eight runs in the final three innings to take game one 11-4 and then edged the Wildcats 4-3 in the nightcap.

Texas Tech (18-6, 3-2 in Big 12) trailed Kansas State 2-0 through four innings in game one but clawed back starting in the top of the fifth, when Brian Klein scored on a throwing error on a bunt attempt by Cody Masters.

Tech tied it in the sixth on an RBI single by Josh Jung before taking the lead with another unearned run, this time on a Max Marusak single that scored Jung from second.

Tech broke the game open in the eighth with four runs, three scoring on consecutive bases-loaded walks by Jung, Klein and Marusak. Masters brought in Tech’s fourth run of the inning with an RBI single.

Freshman righthander Micah Dallas (3-0), making his second start and first in conference play, gave up three runs in six innings. Kansas State’s Jaxon Passino took the loss.

In game two, Tech starter Caleb Kilian gave up three second-inning runs, the third scoring on Rainer Ausmus’ two-out RBI double.

But Kilian settled down to pitch three scoreless innings before handing things over to reliever Dane Haveman, who pitched three scoreless innings. Clayton Beeter earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning, giving up one walk but striking out the side to finish the game.

Cole Stilwell and Klein each went 3 for 4, and Klein drove in three runs with a two-run double in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth that tied the score 3-3.

Cam Warren’s RBI single in the fifth scored Klein from second for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Tech and Kansas State (11-16, 0-5 in Big 12) will finish up the three-game series with a 1 p.m. game Sunday.

First Game

TEXAS TECH 11, KANSAS STATE 4

Texas Tech;000;012;341; —;11;14;1

KSU;000;201;010; —;4;9;5

Dallas, Floyd (7), Garlett (9) and Fulford; Hassall, Passino (7), Stratman (7), Hauswirth (8), Lockwood (8), Heinen (9) and Ceballo, Crews (9). W—B. Dallas (3-0). L—J. Passino (1-3). 2B—Texas Tech, Fulford (3); Kansas State, Thompson (5). HR—Kansas State, Phillips (4).

Second Game

TEXAS TECH 4, KANSAS STATE 3

Texas Tech;002;020;000;—;4;9;0

KSU;030;000;000; —;3;8;0

Killian, Haveman (6), Beeter (9) and Fulford; Wicks, Littlejim (6), Zubradt (7) and Ceballos. W—C. Kilian (3-2). L—J. Wicks (3-1). Sv—C. Beeter (5). 2B—Texas Tech, Stilwell (1), Klein 2 (6), Kelly (3); Kansas State, Ausmus 2 (6). 3B—Kansas State, Ausmus (1). Records: Texas Tech 18-6, 3-2; Kansas State 11-16, 0-5.