A Smithville man was arrested Friday and charged with arson and burglary of a building after police accused him of setting on fire the Smithville Chamber of Commerce building, which also housed the city’s visitor center and railroad museum, during the early morning hours on March 24.

Police say Earl Nealy, 47, was arrested without incident and taken to the Bastrop County jail.

“Video footage from the exterior of the building clearly shows the suspect sit on a chair on the front porch of the Chamber of Commerce, pry and break a window to the building, and enter through the window minutes before the fire started,” the police department said in a statement.

On March 24, Smithville patrol officers discovered the chamber’s building ablaze after smelling something burning in the city’s downtown area about 2 a.m., the police department said. The officers immediately notified the city’s fire department, which extinguished the fire.

After an investigation by police Detective Sgt. Jad Hubbard, with the help of several Smithville officers and investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office, Nealy was identified as the suspect, the department said.

Based on video footage, it was determined that a man who was in the building’s vicinity when the fire was active, and who spoke with police officers on the scene, was the same man who entered the chamber’s building before the fire started, the department said.

Officers executed search warrants on Nealy’s home and vehicle. Items believed to have been used in the burglary and arson were found in Nealy’s vehicle, the department said.

Mayor Scott Saunders, who also is a volunteer firefighter, said the fire took about 20 minutes to knock down. While the fire was being extinguished, firefighters were carrying as many museum artifacts from the building as possible.

Smithville Chamber of Commerce director April Daniels said about 85 percent of the museum’s artifacts were saved but many suffered smoke and water damage.

“I was shocked; I was stunned; I was horrified,” Daniels said on March 24. “This is the repository of the history of our town. This is a place that’s for the community. It’s for us to welcome visitors. It’s a place for us to say, ‘Come on in and see how great Smithville is.’ There’s nothing here to damage or have some kind of grudge against.”

In January, the museum underwent a $10,000 renovation. On March 24, the building was declared a total loss due to the fire.

The Smithville Chamber of Commerce has set up a GoFundMe account, as well as accounts at First National Bank in Smithville, Bastrop and Elgin to help it rebuild. The city has insurance on the building and the chamber, which runs the visitor center and museum, has insurance too.