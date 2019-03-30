A fundraising drive on behalf of the Brownwood Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department is $4,000 off its $10,000 goal.

Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill said area citizens and businesses donated more than $6,000 to outfit an armored vehicle the BPD and BPSO plan to jointly use.

“It’s great. The citizens have responded well to out request for help,” Hill said. “I’m fixing to turnover to the treasurer’s office $6,210 in donations … I understand Tommy Blevins has agreed to paint it and that is work $3,000 or $4,000. We’re well on our way and I want to thank everybody.”

In January Brownwood Police Department Chief Terry Nichols, who resigned in late February to take a position with the Seguin Police Department, announced to the Brown County Republican Women’s Club a collaboration with the BCSO to purchase and outfit an armored vehicle.

“What we just took custody of this week was an armored vehicle. It has been one of our needs for a long, long time,” said Nichols during the Brown County Republican Women’s Club meeting in early January. “I was speaking at a police chief’s conference last spring, and I was talking about S.W.A.T stuff with other chiefs, and I was pining about not having an armored vehicle. They’re very expensive. If you want to buy one, then they’re $4 million or more. I was wining about not having one and we needed one.”

Nichols said it was his conversation last spring caught the ear of deputy chief from the Mansfield Police Department, who called in late December inquiring if the BPD still needed an armored vehicle. Having just procured their new truck from the military, the MPD offered their truck to the BPD free of charge.

“We need that asset in this part of the state. If something goes bad, then we need a vehicle to protect our officers and protect you,” Nichols said. “We were waiting on the military to come up with excess ones, but the wait is about a mile long … We had some folks from the sheriff’s department go up there. Assistant Chief (James) Stroope and some of my guys from Mansfield went up there and looked at it. It’s an old Brinks truck that’s retrofitted and armored. It has a brand-new transition in it and runs perfect. It’s a beast.”

While announcing the fundraising progress, Hill said each of the donations received is vital regardless of the amount. The donations received so far include: Charles Woods of May ($20), Bobby Allen of Gustine ($50), Belinda Allen of Gustine ($100) Southwest Architects Inc. ($250), Commissioner Gary Worley ($250) Joe and Dawn Taylor ($1,000), Lake Brownwood Lions Club ($1,000), Painter and Johnson, LP ($1,000), A Action Bail Bonds ($1,000) and Roy and Patty Maldin of Zephyr ($1,500).

Commissioners also:

Received a report they may have accidentally violated the Texas Open Meetings Act by having more than two commissioners attend a meeting regarding FEMA reimbursements for road and bridge work. Took no action on implementing a burn ban. Reviewed a $123,280 bid for remodeling the kitchen inside the Brown County Jail. Tabled a discussion to create a criminal penalty for county employees in the event of an unauthorized, non-accidental use of a county credit card.