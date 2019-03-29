Spring is here, bringing with it a season’s worth of new books at the Pflugerville Public Library.

For the littlest readers, “Puppy Talk: Opposites” by J.C. Coates is a board book for young dog lovers. Photographs of adorable puppies help young children learn the concept of opposites with Max the Boston Terrier.

Children can enjoy the seasons through a squirrel’s eyes with “The Squirrels’ Busy Year” by Martin Jenkins and illustrated by Richard Jones. This First Science Storybook introduces the concept of the seasons as experienced by our furry friends.

The final book in Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s shape trilogy, “Circle,” has arrived. Kids can learn what happens when Triangle breaks one of the rules in Circle’s game.

Middle-grade animal lovers and environmentalists will enjoy Carl Hiaasen’s new book, “Squirm,” in which Billy Dickens travels from his home in Florida to visit his father in Montana for the summer. Along the way he’ll encounter grizzlies, drones — and maybe even save an endangered panther.

Rick Riordan Presents’ latest offering is “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe” by Carlos Hernandez. Sal Vidon and Gabi Real are enemies who may become friends as they struggle to save the universe when Sal’s magic turns everything upside down.

In “A Good Kind of Trouble” by Lisa Moore Ramée, find out what happens when 12-year-old Shayla — normally a rule follower — decides some rules are made to be broken. This book is perfect for kids with a budding interest in activism and social justice.

Teens can look forward to “Don’t Date Rosa Santos” by Nina Moreno. Rosa Santos has an epic summer ahead of her filled with curses, college and a mysterious new boy. Torn between two cultures, Rosa must navigate complex family relationships in smalltown Florida.

Author Sandhya Menon’s long-awaited sequel to “When Dimple Met Rishi” comes out May 15. “There’s Something about Sweetie” follows Ashish Patel as he dates Sweetie Nair — a match made up by his parents! Find out if Ashish and Sweetie can find true love despite their family.

In the latest fiction for adults, be sure to clear your calendar and put your phone on silent, because these are books that you just can’t put down. “Daisy Jones and the Six," the New York Times bestseller by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is about the rise and fall of an iconic ’70s rock band. Written in an interview style, Daisy Jones captures the spirit of the ’70s music scene.

“The Last Woman in the Forest” by Diane Les Becquets is set in northern Alberta, Canada. Was Marian Engström’s mentor her true love or a serial killer? Get chills that have nothing to do with the cold as Marian hunts down the truth.

Released just in time for Women’s History Month is “The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick” by Mallory O’Meara. Perfect for fans of Hidden Figures, this incredible true story helps reclaim the lost work of Milicent Patrick, a groundbreaking female animator in early Hollywood.

Craving some green this spring? “Decorating with Plants: What to Choose, Ways to Style, and How to Make Them Thrive” by Baylor Chapman covers all the basics a plant lover needs to know to beautify your home.

In “The Pandemic Century: One Hundred Years of Panic, Hysteria and Hubris,” medical historian Mark Honigsbaum reveals nature is still the greatest threat. The novel analyzes this centuries’ major disease outbreaks from the Spanish Flu of 1918 to the Zika virus of today. Hypochondriacs beware!

Finally, spring also means the return of baseball, and we have a couple of new titles that will get you excited for a day at the game.

“K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches” by Tyler Kepner takes the reader through a different pitch in each chapter. Covering everything from the fastball to the spitball, the book includes interviews and stories from some of the biggest stars in baseball.

Also check out a new biography of one of the greatest shortstops of all time. “Let’s Play to Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, the Life of Ernie Banks,” by journalist Ron Rappaport, utilizes interviews with Banks and those who knew him, covering the highs and lows of a baseball icon.

All of these and other great new spring reads are available at the Pflugerville Public Library, located at 1008 W. Pfluger St.

Getting a library card is easy. Ages 18 and up who live within the Pflugerville school district can obtain a card through self-registration at the library host desk, while children ages 5 and younger can receive a library card with a parent or legal guardian present. Residents living outside the district boundaries can obtain cards with a $25 annual fee.

For more information, visit library.pflugervilletx.gov or call 512-990-6375.

Melissa Grzybowski is the youth services librarian at the Pflugerville Public Library.