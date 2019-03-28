What was once a $5.2 million plan to add shoulders to a 4.6-mile stretch of Hamilton Pool Road has morphed into a $12.1 million plan that would make the busy thoroughfare even safer, officials say, by extending the project to about 6.7 miles and also including a center turn lane.

To help make up the cost difference, Travis County Commissioner Gerald Daugherty is proposing that the county, a developer in the area and some residents along Hamilton Pool Road contribute to the financing.

The original project would have added 6-foot-wide shoulders to the road from Vistancia to Cueva drives, said Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diann Hodges. In the fall, however, Daugherty proposed adding the shoulders to a longer stretch of the road and to also add a continuous left-turn lane from Texas 71 to RR 12. Instead of opening up bidding for the project last November, the bidding will now begin in September 2020, to "allow for the additional environmental and design work,” Hodges said.

“The ($5.2) million would not really do much good for Hamilton Pool Road,” he said. “What it really needs is what I asked (TxDOT engineer) Terry (McCoy) to do, and that is a continuous center turn lane and 6-foot-wide shoulders. Just hopscotching around on certain pieces of that road is better than nothing, but it’s certainly not what needs to be done on that road with regards to how dangerous it is.”

However, funding for the new, larger project scale has not been determined, Hodges said.

TxDOT staffers asked Daugherty if he could come up with half of the approximately $6 million to $7 million of extra funding needed for the revised, expanded project.

“That’s when I started talking to the neighbors,” Daugherty said.

Jim Koerner has lived in the Belvedere community off Hamilton Pool Road for the past seven years and said he seen an uptick in traffic on the two-lane, shoulderless road. He described the road as “scenic” but with many twists, turns and hills.

“Anyone who drives up and down Hamilton Pool Road, especially in the last year or so, has seen a tremendous increase, not only in car traffic but heavy equipment traffic for the development that has taken place up and down the whole corridor,” Koerner said. “I think safety is a major concern for people who live along the road.”

In late 2018 and early 2019, Daugherty discussed safety recommendations with Koerner and other members of Hamilton Pool Road Matters, a nonprofit comprised of homeowners associations and community leaders focused on the corridor’s safety and conservation.

Daugherty said he proposed to the group that Hamilton Pool Road residents collectively contribute $1 million to the project, with Travis County pitching in another $1 million.

He estimated there are about 2,000 homes along Hamilton Pool Road. If half of those homes, or about 1,000 families, contribute $500 apiece for each of the next two years, the residents would raise a portion of the needed project funds, Daugherty said.

“When (TxDOT) knows that they’ve got to do a project at some point in time," he said, "the best way to get them to really get motivated is if you can bring matching leverage dollars.”

Koerner said his group is in the “very early stages” of gauging whether or not residents of the corridor would be interested in contributing to the project.

Once he has the $1 million raised by residents and the $1 million contributed by Travis County, Daugherty said he intends to ask Masonwood Development Corp., the developer of the Provence master-planned community at 16314 Hamilton Pool Road, to contribute the remaining funds needed for the road improvement.

Masonwood Marketing staffer Samantha Meredith said the company is moving toward “wanting to contribute” to the road’s expansion or the development of a different road to help alleviate some of the congestion on Hamilton Pool Road. She said the company has not made a decision.