COLUMBUS, Ohio — Drury's high-pressure defense was every bit as tough as Lubbock Christian University expected.

The Lady Chaparrals survived it, though, and now they're going to play for their second national championship in four years.

Junior center Maddi Chitsey led four players in double-digit scoring and LCU upset previously unbeaten top seed Drury 69-60 Wednesday night in the Final Four of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Chaps led for all but three minutes, even as they accumulated 29 turnovers, still fewer than what Drury forced opponents to cough up on average this season.

"Tonight was maybe a synopsis of our year: At times it didn't look good, but we just refused to give in," LCU coach Steve Gomez said. "I mean, they played great defense and they pressured, and they really don't allow you to run stuff, so we just had to have players make plays and, on the defensive end, really lock in and not give them anything.

"Both teams defended really well in really different ways."

The Lady Chaps deflated the Lady Panthers with timely outbursts of offense. Olivia Robertson and Allie Schulte converted three-point plays late in the second quarter, helping LCU lead 27-22 at halftime. Maddi Chitsey made a three-point play to make it 50-39 as the third quarter came to a close.

LCU (31-5) put Drury (35-1) into a 15-point hole in the third period, and then beat back a fourth-quarter surge to advance to the title game again. LCU will face No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State (35-1) at 6 p.m. CDT Friday at Alumni Hall on the Ohio Dominican campus.

Southwestern Oklahoma State, playing at home, beat LCU 77-75 on Dec. 3.

Robertson scored 15 points for LCU, Schulte had 13 and senior forward Bobbi Chitsey added 11.

Robertson and Bobbi Chitsey are the only players remaining from the Lady Chaps' 2016 national championship team that finished 35-0, beating Alaska Anchorage for the title at an NBA arena in Indianapolis.

The rest are among the many ex-players the Lady Chaps' coach is hearing from.

"A bunch," Gomez said. "A lot of those 2016 kids — all the seniors in a group message. And even all the way back to my first year, players from 16 years ago. It's been fun to keep that connection."

Drury, a Springfield, Missouri, school, got 18 points from forward Hailey Diestelkamp, the D-II national player of the year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Honorable mention all-America guard Daejah Bernard, who leads Division II in steals, had six steals of the Lady Panthers' 15.

"To win a game with 29 turnovers against a team of that caliber ... ," Gomez said. "I promise you, I would never have thought earlier today, 'Hey, if we turn it over 29 times,' that we'd have a prayer of winning. But somehow it worked out."

Juliana Robertson capped an 8-0 run with a put-back of her own miss that gave LCU a 47-32 lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. That was Drury's largest deficit of the season.

The Lady Panthers scrambled back to 52-46 on a 3-point goal by Brooke Stanfield with 7:25 left and cut it to 54-49 when Bernard scored on a put-back at the 2:33 mark.

Olivia Robertson scored off an inbound play, moving the lead back to 58-50, and Bobbi Chitsey subsequently made five of six free throws to get it to 63-53 with 1:06 to go.

LCU 69, DRURY 60

LCU — O. Robertson 5-8 5-6 15, B. Chitsey 1-4 9-10 11, M. Chitsey 7-11 3-3 17, Schulte 5-8 1-1 13, Ca. Cunyus 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, J. Robertson 2-5 4-4 8, Turner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-42 23-26 69.

DRURY — Holmes 1-6 1-2 4, Diestelkamp 6-15 6-8 18, Parker 3-6 2-2 8, Richards 2-6 0-0 6, Bernard 3-6 1-2 7, Robinson 4-15 1-2 10, Stanfield 1-2 1-2 4, Lynch 1-2 1-1 3, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Shipley 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Mullings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 13-19 60.

LCU;12;15;23;19;—;69

Drury;8;14;17;21;—;60

3-point goals: LCU 2-10 (Schulte 2-3, B. Chitsey 0-1, O. Robertson 0-1, Turner 0-1, M. Chitsey 0-2, Ca. Cunyus 0-2), Drury 5-21 (Richards 2-5, Stanfield 1-2, Holmes 1-3, Robinson 1-9, Bernard 0-1, Diestelkamp 0-1). Total fouls: LCU 19, Drury 26. Fouled out: Holmes, Robinson. Rebounds: LCU 31 (O. Robertson 7), Drury 28 (Diestelkamp 7). Assists: LCU 11 (Ca. Cunyus 4), Drury 11 (Bernard 4). Steals: LCU 5 (Schulte 2), Drury 15 (Bernard 6). Turnovers: LCU 29 (Ca. Cunyus 6, O. Robertson 6), Drury 22 (Bernard 5, Diestelkamp 5). Blocked shots: LCU 4 (M. Chitsey 2), Drury 1 (Bernard). Records: LCU 31-5, Drury 35-1.

———

DIVISION II

NCAA TOURNAMENT

at Alumni Hall, Columbus, Ohio

Seedings, records in parentheses

Tuesday's Quarterfinals



Indiana University of Pennsylvania 73, Azusa Pacific 60

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Saint Anselm 61

Drury 91, Nova Southeastern 60

Lubbock Christian University 99, North Georgia 54

Wednesday's Semifinals

Southwestern Oklahoma State 66, Indiana University of Pennsylvania 57

Lubbock Christian 69, Drury 60

Friday's Championship

Southwestern Oklahoma State (2) (35-1) vs. Lubbock Christian (5) (31-5), 6 p.m. CDT