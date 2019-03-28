The Lakeway Wildfire Committee, the Lakeway Parks and Recreation Department and Lake Travis Fire Rescue are joining forces for the Spring 2019 Wildfire Ready Workday on Saturday, April 6, from 8:30 to noon. Volunteers are needed to pick up and move cut cedar branches to a road, where they can be accessed by a chipper. Service hours are available for high school students.

The work area is deep in Hamilton greenbelt, where volunteer chainsaw workers have cut a shaded fuel break behind homes on Palos Verdes. Dead cedar trees have been cut down and live trees limbed up to create a more open forest with less fuel to feed wildfire. Brush is on the ground and ready for pickup.

Bring work gloves and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and sturdy close-toed shoes suitable for hiking. Sunscreen, insect repellent, hats and safety glasses are recommended. Beverages and fruit will be provided. A pizza lunch for all volunteers will follow the event.

Meet at the greenspace next to 224 Sailmaster by 8:30 a.m. Park in the recreation lane on Sailmaster or along side streets until noon.

Latecomers are welcome to join the workday in progress. If the event is rained out, the workday will take place the following weekend, April 13.

Youths should bring the Firewise Youth Waiver Release form signed by a parent. The form is available at lakeway-tx.gov/wildfireevents.

For more information, contact City Forester Carrie Burns at 512-314-7538, email forester@lakeway-tx.gov or visit lakeway-tx.gov/wildfireevents.

This article was contributed by the city of Lakeway.