Thursday forecast for Austin: Two more days stand between you and the weekend, and they'll be pretty warm and sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday's skies will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching 78 degrees, forecasters said. South winds blowing at 5 to 15 mph could include gusts as strong as 25 mph. At night, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will stay above 61 degrees. South-southeast winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph in the evening could have gusts of up to 20 mph, forecasters said.

Friday will be sunny and unseasonably warm before a windy and much cooler weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 62. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph will last all day and into the night and could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and a high near 77. A cold front will change southerly breezes at 5 to 15 mph into colder northerly winds in the afternoon that could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 48. North winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 59. North-northeast wind blowing around 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20 percent chance of rain and a low around 46.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 65. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 76.