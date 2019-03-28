It is getting to be that time of year when the days are getting longer and the temperatures are on the rise. It is also the time of year to get out the shorts, T-shirts and bathing suits to head out to our local waterways.

For boat owners it is the start of boating season, the time of year when sunscreen, sunburns and family fun are what we like to call the “Lake Life.”

Now we have all heard the old saying that "the two happiest days in a boat owner’s life are the day they buy a boat and the day they sell a boat.” For all those days in between, it is important that we discuss some important safety tips before you launch the boat.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is tasked by the state of Texas to regulate boater safety within the state. It requires a Boater Education Certification Course be completed for anyone born after Sept. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel powered by a motor of more than 15 horsepower, personal watercraft or windblown vessel over 14 feet on Texas waterways.

Texas State law requires that there must be at least one U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest for each person on board. If your boat is more than 16 feet in length, there must also be a personal flotation device designed to be thrown. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, 70 percent of people who died last year on the lakes would still be alive if they were wearing a life jacket. Any children under 13 must wear a life vest while the boat is underway. For parents, even if your child is wearing a life vest, always keep your eyes on them — it only takes a second for something bad to happen.

A boat that is less than 39.4 feet is required to have onboard a sound-producing device such as a whistle or horn. If your boat is over 39.4 feet in length, you are required to carry a whistle or horn, and a bell. Those sound-producing devices will help alert other boaters of your location in bad weather.

If your boat has one or more of the following — closed compartment under seats where portable fuel tanks are stored, closed storage compartments in which flammable or combustible materials may be store, closed living spaces, or permanently installed fuel tanks — then a type B Coast Guard-approved fire extinguisher must be on board.

If you are towing a person behind the boat, your boat must have rear-view mirror no less than 4 inches from top to bottom and from side to side. The mirror must be mounted on the boat and allow the driver to have a full view beyond the rear of the boat at all times. If your boat does not have a rear-view mirror, a person 13 or older must be watching the person who is being towed at all times. Remember you can only tow a person a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

If your day of fun on the water is going to extend into the evening, the boat is required to have specific lighting. When your boat is not secured to a dock, it must have one bright light, lantern or flashlight exhibited from sunrise to sunset. While the boat is in motion, it must have the lights visible in accordance with the commandant of the Coast Guard for the boat's classification. It is the boater’s responsibility to try out the boat’s lights prior to hitting the water.

Although it is legal to have an open container of alcohol on board, it is illegal to operate a boat while intoxicated. The boating while intoxicated laws are similar to those of driving a vehicle while intoxicated. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, boating while intoxicated is the number one reason for most boating fatalities on Texas lakes. No one wants a day of fun to end in a tragedy on the water or with an arrest.

Lake Travis continues to be one of the most fun but dangerous lakes in the state. The Travis County sheriff’s office worked 12 accidents and eight drownings on Lake Travis in 2018. Recreational boaters all know how much the anglers out there love the recreational boaters. While they are busy trying to catch the “big one,” boaters are busy pulling the kids on tubes and playing music. Keep in mind, state law prohibits making circles around a fishing boat. Remember always to pass to the right, and obey all wake zones. On a side note, if you happen to see our beloved Lakeway police Capt. David Crowder out trying to catch fish, he would love it if you were to stop by and say hello.

As responsible boat owners, do your part to protect Texas waterways. Clean, drain and dry your boat after you remove it from the water. We want to protect our lakes from the spread of those zebra mussels. Wear sunscreen, a life vest and hydrate while enjoying the “Lake Life.” We at the Lakeway Police Department want you to stay safe and have fun while enjoying the beautiful lakes of Texas.

Todd Radford is the chief of the Lakeway Police Department.