Workforce Solutions South Plains and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance are again sponsoring a South Plains Teacher Externship Program this summer, and this year teachers from more school districts will have the opportunity to participate.

In last summer's inaugural program, 57 teachers from Frenship ISD shadowed Lubbock businesses related to the subjects they teach for three days in June and July to learn more about real-world applications of the lessons they are teaching, according to A-J archives.

The program is expanding this year, and teachers from Lubbock ISD, Lubbock Cooper ISD, Roosevelt ISD and Frenship ISD were able to apply. The teacher application period has closed.

Participating educators will receive a $500 stipend at the end of the three-day externship, and an additional $100 after they submit a lesson plan informed by what they learned through their industry experience, according to a flyer about the program. They may also earn professional development credit.

The Texas Workforce Commission awarded $77,912 to the program during a check presentation last week, and LEDA provided $50,000.

During the check presentation, Texas Workforce Commissioner Robert Thomas said the externship program gives teachers a unique experience and perspective.

"This allows them to take practical information back to their school, back to their classrooms with the intent to present opportunities and options," Thomas said. "How powerful."

Keith Patrick, director of entrepreneurship and innovation at Frenship ISD, said the teachers who participated last year applied their new knowledge in perhaps unexpected ways.

For example, one teacher spent her three days learning about city government. She spent some time with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, the Lubbock City Council and a couple of other city offices. Patrick said after the externship, the teacher wanted to know how she could personally get more involved in the community.

"You think, 'That makes a lot of sense for a high school government teacher to see how things work in a city,'" Patrick said. "She's not a high school teacher - she's an elementary school social studies teacher. When students are learning who the president is, who the mayor is and what cities do, that's when they're learning that. She came back with perspective and could show them first hand."

As a facilitator last year, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said he got a lot out of the experience, too.

“I thought it was a great investment of both of our time," Pope said. "I got to connect with someone who does something so important in our community, and we were able to share what goes on in municipal governments.”

Program organizers are still looking for diverse businesses and organizations to host externs this summer. This is not simply a tour of your office - businesses are asked to provide teachers with hands-on experience and opportunities for observation in their business.

Facilitators must be able to host at least one teacher for three consecutive days. There are seven externship weeks this summer, in June and July. Businesses are welcome to host multiple teachers in a week and over as many weeks as they desire.

Businesses are not asked to compensate teachers in any way.

Interested businesses are asked to commit by May 1. If interested in hosting a teacher, go to workforcesouthplains.org/externship-business to complete an interest form, or call Sandra Hester at (806) 744-1987 for more information.