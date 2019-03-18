Interstate 35 (Hays County): Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions between York Creek Road and Posey Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Exit 196 for York Creek Road closed Monday night. Use other exits. Southbound traffic shifts to one way only Monday night.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The left lane will be closed in both directions between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; ramps remain open. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane between Slaughter Lane and Boggy Creek Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the William Cannon exit No. 228 will also be closed; use Slaughter Lane exit. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns Avenue from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Foremost drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one lane on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The north-to-south turnaround at Stassney will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The northbound Woodland Avenue exit (No. 232B) will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday night and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed after the exit to the next entrance ramp. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Stassney and William Cannon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The ramps in both directions to westbound U.S. 290/Texas 71/Ben White Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights; use other ramps and follow the frontage road. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Nelms drives from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights, and the entrance ramp from William Cannon will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Shelby Lane and Colonial Park Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 290 will be closed through April 10.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions between Travis and Bell counties from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through April.

U.S. 183: The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor/Springdale Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reduced to one southbound lane between Thurgood Avenue and Interchange Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. The northbound right lane will be closed at Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Springdale and U.S. 290 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays until further notice. The south-to-north turnaround at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. One lane closed on the northbound frontage road between MLK/FM 969 and 51st Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The southbound Levander Lane ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday; traffic will detour to the frontage road at Manor/Springdale Road. The north-to-south turnaround at Bolm Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, detour via MLK.

U.S. 290: The westbound left two lanes will be closed between South First Street and Manchaca Road from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound right two lanes will be closed between South First Street and Manchaca from 8 p.m. and until 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and the entrance from First Street and the Manchaca and Lamar Boulevard exits will also be closed as needed. Reduced to one left lane on the westbound frontage road between Manchaca and Packsaddle Pass from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Texas 71: Two westbound lanes will be closed between Spirit of Texas Drive and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: Reduced to one northbound lane between Pearce Lane and the Colorado River from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The left lane will be closed in both directions at Gilliland Creek from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions over Parmer Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane across Harold Green Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Reduced to one southbound lane at Parmer Lane exit and the Parmer Lane exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday; use U.S. 290 exit. Reduced to one northbound lane between FM 969 and FM 973 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will be closed between Parmer and Howard lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Reduced to southbound lane at the U.S. 290 exit and the 290 exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, use Parmer Lane exit.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard):

Single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The southbound First/Fifth Street exit will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, use the previous exit and follow the frontage road.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 2222:

The eastbound right lane will be closed east of Paradox Cove Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Beaver Trail and Walsh Tarlton from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The westbound right lane will be closed between Westwood Terrace and Westlake Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Multiple closures in all directions at Westlake from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Alternating left lane closures in both directions between Chisholm Trail and North Mays Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Bolm Road: The eastbound lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Clock Tower Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Norwood Park Drive.

Eastgate Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Smith Road.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Howard Lane: Alternating lanes closed in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 through April.

Slaughter Lane: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday night, and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until April 20. Posted detour via Central Avenue.

Vargas Road: Closed between Lynch Lane and U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Montopolis Drive or Riverside Drive.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 until March 29.