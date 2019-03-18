Monday forecast for Austin: The skies may be only partly sunny, but downtown streets and sidewalks are totally free from South by Southwest festival visitors today.

On this first day of spring break for Austin schoolkids and University of Texas college students, temperatures will climb to a springy high near 68 degrees during the day, the National Weather Service said. With that sunshine peeking between clouds, it could feel pretty nice outside.

Nighttime weather chills down a bit. The low is expected to dip to around 47 degrees at night with partly cloudy skies, forecasters said.

More sunny skies are coming up this week but then we get a dose of spring storms starting on Friday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 68. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Partly cloudy with a low around 52.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 69. Cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low around 57.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high near 69. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60 percent chance of rain and a low around 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high near 77.