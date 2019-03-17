GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Getting rattled was the Achilles heel for the Lubbock Christian University women early in the season.

Not getting rattled saved that season on Saturday night.

Senior forward Bobbi Chitsey made tying and go-ahead baskets as No. 3 seed LCU rallied late to beat No. 2 seed Colorado Mesa 56-53 in a South Central Region semifinal of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Trailing 53-49 when Mesa's Jaylyn Duran made a 3-point goal with 3:09 left, the Lady Chaps came back to beat the Mavericks on their home court and end their 20-game winning streak at Brownson Arena.

"It was just a really mature game," Lady Chaps coach Steve Gomez said. "Early in the year, there were some games we gave away. This (comeback) is great to see.

"This was a tough environment. Their fans are on top of you, loud. We were in the lions' den a little bit. That's what's so amazing, relaxing, enjoyable about it is it was a really tough place to play."

Now the Lady Chaps will try to make the Elite Eight for the third time in four years as NCAA members. The regional final pits LCU (28-5) against No. 4 seed Angelo State (26-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center.

With top two seeds West Texas A&M and Colorado Mesa losing on Saturday, LCU gets to host the final as the higher-seeded team. The Rip is hosting NJCAA Tournament games all week, so the two events must work around one another.

Senior forward Olivia Robertson scored 20 points for LCU and Maddi Chitsey had 15. After Duran's 3 gave Colorado Mesa the four-point lead, the Lady Chaps held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way.

Caitlyn Cunyus cut the gap to 53-51 with a basket at the 2:58 mark, and Bobbi Chitsey scored inside at 2:20 and 1:03 to give LCU a 55-53 lead.

Maddi Chitsey and Juliana Robertson each had blocked shots in the final minute, and Olivia Robertson made one of two free throws with four seconds left for the final margin.

Mesa's Kelsey Siemons missed a 3 at the final buzzer.

Kylyn Rigsby scored 12 points for Mesa (27-4). Daniella Turner and Duran each had 10.

NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL

REGION TOURNAMENT

Semifinal

LCU 56, COLORADO MESA 53

LCU — O. Robertson 5-9 10-12 20, M. Chitsey 4-14 7-8 15, B. Chitsey 3-5 1-2 8, Schulte 2-5 2-2 6, Cunyus 1-3 1-4 3, J. Robertson 0-2 2-4 2, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 23-32 56.

COLORADO MESA — Rigsby 4-7 2-3 12, Siemons 1-7 1-2 4, K. Brandon 1-1 1-2 3, Duran 3-9 2-2 10, S. Brandon 1-6 2-2 5, Turner 5-7 0-0 10, McNicol 3-5 1-1 7, Bartle 0-6 2-2 2, Catlett 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 11-14 53.

LCU;12;11;15;18;—56

Colorado Mesa;10;16;11;16—53

3-point goals: LCU 1-8 (B. Chitsey 1-3, O. Robertson 0-1, Cunyus 0-1, M. Chitsey 0-3), Colorado Mesa 6-17 (Rigsby 2-3, Duran 2-6, S. Brandon 1-1, Siemons 1-6, Bartle 0-1). Total fouls: LCU 15, Colorado Mesa 25. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: LCU 29 (O. Robertson 5, B. Chitsey 5, Cunyus 5), Colorado Mesa 31 (McNicol 7). Assists: LCU 8 (Schulte 3), Colorado Mesa 13 (S. Brandon 6). Steals: LCU 10 (M. Chitsey 3, Schulte 3), Colorado Mesa 6 (S. Brandon 3). Turnovers: LCU 11 (M. Chitsey 4), Colorado Mesa 15 (Rigsby 5). Blocked shots: LCU 3 (M. Chitsey 2), Colorado Mesa 3 (Catlett 2). Records: LCU 28-5, Colorado Mesa 27-4.

NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL



REGION TOURNAMENT

WOMEN

Friday's First-Round Games

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

Angelo State 76, Westminster 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

at Brownson Arena

Grand Junction, Colorado

Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Lubbock Christian University 84, Tarleton State 53

Saturday's Regional Semifinals

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

Angelo State 73, West Texas A&M 70, OT

at Brownson Arena

Grand Junction, Colorado

LCU 56, Colorado Mesa 53

Tuesday's Regional Championship

at Rip Griffin Center

Angelo State (4) (26-5) at LCU (3) (28-5), 8 p.m. Tuesday