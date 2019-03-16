WICHITA, Kan. — Alexis Reed hit a grand slam in the sixth inning Friday, boosting Lubbock Christian University to a 5-3 victory and doubleheader sweep against Newman in Heartland Conference softball.

Reed's slam to left-center field scored K.K. Lopez-Liu and Alivia Villarreal, who led off the inning with singles, and Morgan Dufour, who loaded the bases with a one-out single.

Jordan Wehr (6-2) pitched a complete game for the Lady Chaps (16-7, 7-4), who had split each of their first four conference doubleheaders this season. Wehr scattered nine hits, walked two and struck out one.

Dominique Payne's two-run homer in the fourth established a 3-1 lead for Newman (4-14, 2-9).

LCU won the first game 4-3 in eight innings as Lindzi Clemmer went 3 for 4 with a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The Lady Chaps rallied from a 2-1 deficit after six innings. K'leigh Arredondo delivered a two-run single in the top of the seventh, and Newman's Emma Eck tied it 3-3 with a double in the bottom of the seventh.

LCU leadoff batter Savannah Wysocki went 4 for 5 with two runs scored.

LCU pitcher Amber Carlton (4-1) got the win in relief, working the last two innings. Starter Taylor Franco went six innings, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks. She struck out seven.

The series finale is at noon Saturday.

LCU baseball

Nathan Dockery threw a one-hitter and Andrew Pratt drove in four runs as Lubbock Christian University shut out Texas A&M International 10-0, earning a doubleheader split at Hays Field.

Andrew Holsey singled leading off the game. After that, Dockery (2-0) allowed only a walk in the fifth inning and a walk in the sixth.

The senior lefthander struck out six in a seven-inning game that took 1hour, 40 minutes.

His batterymate Pratt hit an RBI single in the second and scored on a wild pitch, drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and tacked on a two-run single in the sixth.

Ryan Rijo doubled home the first run in the second. Keaton Greenwalt drove in two runs with a single and a walk.

TAMIU won the first game 4-3 after scoring runs in three of the first four innings to build a 4-3 lead. Jorge Napolis went 3 for 4 and drove in the first run.

Frenship graduate Chandler Casey (3-3) threw a complete game for LCU (15-8), striking out 10. TAMIU (9-16) touched him for nine hits and two walks.

LCU scored all three of its runs in the fourth, one scoring on a Greenwalt base hit and the other two on wild pitches.

The two teams finish the non-conference series with a game at 1 p.m. Saturday.