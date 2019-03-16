Michael Cohen, in his testimony on television recently, said that if President Donald Trump didn’t win re-election in 2020, there wouldn’t be an orderly transition of power.

If we stop to examine that statement, it could be seen as a bone-chilling prediction. A prediction that has everything to do with Trump’s recent declaration of a national emergency.

Republicans will almost certainly nominate Trump to be president again. Let’s assume Trump loses. Imagine Trump announcing that because of “massive voter fraud,” he will have to invoke another national emergency until, as he might state it, “We can figure out what the hell is going on.” Because of the national emergency, he’ll suspend the results of the election.

The current “national emergency” regarding the border wall is a trial balloon. If he gets away with it this time, it would prepare the ground for him to do it again.

It sounds unthinkable, but consider the additional impetus Trump would have to do this: criminal charges could be waiting for Trump once he leaves office. That’s a compelling reason for Trump to want to keep himself in the White House.

I didn’t think this up by myself. A friend of mine with considerable government experience suggested that we consider this. For obvious reasons, he doesn’t want to attach his name to this all-too-possible prediction.

He added, “This is how democracy has died in other countries.”

You are probably inclined to view this as crazy talk, but before you do that, think about the way dictatorships have arisen elsewhere. It has happened slowly.

Let me quote my friend again: “Even though I'm sure this is the way it's happened in other countries, I've observed that comparisons of Trump to dictators like (Adolph) Hitler appear to be self-defeating. People just think such comparisons are over the top, even if the parallels are obvious."

The Nazis didn't start by opening up concentration camps and rounding up their opponents. There were a lot of smaller steps first: demonizing the free press, discrediting the opposing parties, eventually burning down the Reichstag. After they got away with those acts, establishing a "new normal," they moved on to more horrendous activities.

My friend said: “Many dictatorships (Hitler, Nicolas Maduro, Augusto Pinochet and half the Middle East come to mind) have started by demonizing the part of the press that dares to criticize them, attacking opposition parties as treasonous (Trump accused Democrats of treason for not applauding him during his first State of the Union address; he regularly claims that they want to see the country overrun by illegal immigrants, crime and drugs), and finally jailing opposition political leaders for treason (note all the "lock her up" calls that Trump encouraged, also his attempts to strengthen libel laws for use against critics in the media).”

This column should scare you. This column should scare us all. The German term “Lügenpresse,” or lying press, is way too close to “fake news” for comfort. Donald Trump is the real national emergency.