The contours of downtown Amarillo have added another important new tenant as West Texas A&M University officials recently cut the ribbon on the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center at 720 S. Tyler Street.

The three-story, 20,500-square-foot structure represents the blending of WTAMU graduate and undergraduate studies in a bustling downtown district where partnership possibilities stand to be plentiful.

“Amarillo has asked for a downtown center for a long time,” Dr. Amy Andersen, associate provost for academic affairs, said in our story this week, “and we want to be good partners with Amarillo. This is an undertaking that without a doubt will benefit both.”

This was a team effort with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation some five years ago seeing potential in an old structure and thinking it might have appeal for a university based less than 20 miles away. Then the Amarillo Area Foundation caught the vision and a building that had once housed the Fedway department store was about to undergo a striking metamorphosis.

“A vision was laid out for what this could be and established what Amarillo has needed for a long time – a four-year university presence in this city,” Clay Stribling, president/CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation said in our story. Soon three major donors were on board for the project, and two years later, the building had been transformed inside and out.

On its three floors will be classes for some 400 graduate and undergraduate students. Harrington Hall will house programs in communication disorders, special education, licensed professional counseling, graduate social work, school psychology and instructional technology for upper-level and graduate courses, our story pointed out.

Likewise, it will be home to the WTAMU Speech and Hearing Clinic, the Center for Learning Disabilities, the Small Business Development Center, the Panhandle Area Health Education Center and the Buffalo Council. The social programs that will call Harrington Hall home will have a network of nearby agencies that should provide a wide array of boots-on-the-ground learning experiences for students.

“This gives us an opportunity for great collaboration whether that’s collecting data or research,” Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of the College of Education and Social Sciences, said in our story. “We’re identifying other community partners to work with us in clinical space. It’s a great opportunity to partner with agencies so students can observe.”

Adding a higher-education component and a population of several hundred young people is another step forward for Amarillo’s downtown, which continues to undergo a revitalization of its own. The ribbon-cutting for Harrington Hall wasn’t the only big deal that day as a groundbreaking was held for the Barfield building, which will soon become a boutique hotel.

And it’s only the beginning for Harrington Hall, where school officials expect to see the student and staff population double to 800 this fall. “We’re in the midst of a partnership that is going to yield benefits for many, many years,” WTAMU President Walter Wendler said in our story.

Indeed, there is something about the power of educational entities. West Texas A&M will leave an indelible imprint upon downtown, no doubt, but it will do something even more magnificent – change the trajectory of lives, which will have an impact on the community.

Welcome to downtown Amarillo, WTAMU. It’s nice to have you here because we know it will make an incredible difference.