LOS ANGELES — Anti-Semitic fliers with Nazi symbols were posted around Newport Harbor High School over the weekend, roughly a week after a viral photo showed students posed in a Nazi salute while gathered around a swastika formed by red cups during a house party.

Police received a call from school officials Sunday reporting that at least 10 fliers, each 8 by 11 inches — some bearing swastikas — had been put up around the Newport Beach campus. Authorities think the fliers were plastered around the campus late Saturday or early Sunday. Police are investigating.

Principal Sean Boulton wrote in a statement to parents that the posters were immediately removed when school officials found them Sunday morning.

“Again, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms,” he wrote. “We will continue to be vigilant with our stance, and the care of our students and staff.”

The incident comes on the heels of backlash over the photo posted to Snapchat that was taken during a house party in Costa Mesa in which students from Newport Harbor, Estancia and Costa Mesa high schools were playing a drinking game with red Solo cups and pingpong balls. At some point, the plastic cups ended up in the shape of a swastika.

It’s not clear how many people helped form the symbol, but a parent of one student who was at the party said that, as more cups were added and moved around, someone noted that it was starting to look like a swastika and completed the image. When it was done, a dozen or so teenagers crowded around the display and posed for photos, their arms raised in a Nazi salute.

“German rage cage,” one partygoer captioned a photo, presumably referencing the popular drinking game Rage Cage.

The photograph sparked outrage in the community and made headlines across the nation. The school district hosted two town hall meetings to discuss the incident. Holocaust diarist Anne Frank’s childhood friend and stepsister Eva Schloss also spoke to some of the teens who attended the party in a private meeting at the high school last week.

Schloss said the students apologized for their actions and said they didn’t mean any harm.

A group that wants to topple Mitch McConnell joins efforts to recruit Amy McGrath

WASHINGTON — An advocacy group devoted to toppling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is joining Democrats’ efforts to recruit Amy McGrath to run for his Kentucky Senate seat.

The left-leaning Ditch Fund said in a press release Tuesday that it had collected donations from 50 states and the District of Columbia in the 24 hours since the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported that the group had created a “Draft Amy” website to encourage McGrath to enter the race.

McGrath is a retired Marine fighter pilot who is seen as a rising star in the party in spite of her unsuccessful 2018 House bid against Rep. Andy Barr in the state’s 6th District.

“There is incredible grassroots energy for Amy McGrath to run against Mitch McConnell,” said Ryan Aquilina, Executive Director of the Ditch Fund. “We had one of our best days ever in terms of fundraising, and that proves in no uncertain terms just how much appetite there is for Amy to run and to defeat Mitch McConnell.”

The national Democratic Party has been aggressively courting McGrath to run for the seat but her team has not said whether she has made a decision. A call to her campaign headquarters was not immediately returned Tuesday.

McGrath’s House campaign attracted national attention with a viral web video introducing her candidacy. She won the Democratic primary by beating the early favorite, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, whom national Democrats had recruited to run against her.

By the end of the general election campaign, she had raised about $8.6 million. She fell 3 points short of unseating GOP Rep. Andy Barr in a district that backed Trump by 15 points. Barr had won his 2016 race by 22 points.

The Ditch Fund was formed in October 2018 and had raised almost $130,000 by December, according to its most recent FEC filings. The group is dedicated to supporting McConnell’s 2020 opponent through “grassroots fundraising,” according to its website.

All the money the group raises for McGrath would be immediately transferred to her campaign as soon as she announces her candidacy, according to the press release.

Boy wandering alone on interstate off-ramp hit by truck, seriously injured

SAN DIEGO — A boy wandering alone on an Interstate 15 off-ramp was hit by a truck and suffered serious injuries in City Heights early Tuesday, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The crash happened on the University Avenue off-ramp minutes after midnight.

The driver of the truck stopped after the crash and likely assisted the child until paramedics arrived and took him to Rady Children’s Hospital, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The boy’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cooperated with CHP officers.

About 100,000 horses are exported for slaughter annually. Florida congressman’s bill would stop practice

ORLANDO, Fla. — The issue of horses that were abandoned or otherwise neglected being sent to slaughter in Canada and Mexico strikes especially close to home for Morgan Silver.

She almost lost an Arabian stallion named Chic Soho Ardente after the horse was adopted by a family and nearly made it to slaughter.

“About a year later, the horse had been found at the New Holland auction in Pennsylvania, which is one of the most infamous kill auctions,” Silver, executive director of the Horse Protection Association of Florida, told Tampa Bay’s ABC affiliate, WFTS.

Silver has an ally in U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota.

Buchanan is a co-sponsor of a bill that would ban exporting American horses for slaughter, WFTS reported. The bill currently is stalled in committee, WFTS said.

About 100,000 horses are killed in Mexico and Canada annually, then set to Europe for human consumption, the news station said, citing U.S. Humane Society data. Many of those horses come from Florida, according to the TV station.

About 1.9 million U.S. horses have been slaughtered in Mexico or Canada since 2001, WFTS said. The practice currently is not outlawed.

Silver has hope.

“We’ve created this cheap meat source for them,” Silver said. “It costs $300 to $500 to have that horse euthanized. It’s going to cost them nothing if they have somebody come pick it up.”

