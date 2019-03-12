ST. GEORGE, Utah — Anna Dong shot 73-72 and Louisa Brunt carded 73-73, putting both in the top 10 and leading Texas Tech to second place among 14 teams after Monday's first day of the BYU at Entrada Classic.

Dong is tied for third at 1 over par and Brunt and Tech's Amy Taylor, the latter playing as an individual, are tied for seventh at 2-over. Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club is the site of the tournament.

Tech's Sofia Garcia shot 77-72, Cecilie Nielsen shot 75-74 and Mami Yamamoto shot 72-78.

Tournament leader Kent State is 1-over, followed by Tech at 8-over, Idaho at 15-over, host Brigham Young at 21-over and UT-San Antonio at 23-over. Kent State is coached by Greg Robertson, brother of Tech coach JoJo Robertson.

The final 18 holes are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday.

Baseball

Texas Tech first baseman Cameron Warren was named Big 12 player of the week and outfielder Dylan Neuse was named newcomer of the week for their performances in last week's games.

Warren hit .500 with three home runs and 13 runs batted in over five games, all Tech victories. He hit a ninth-inning grand slam that gave the Red Raiders the lead in a 12-9 win at San Diego State. He also drew five walks and scored eight runs as Tech took two games from the Aztecs and swept a three-game series from Wichita State.

Neuse batted .450 with two homers and nine RBI. His 21 total bases and 11 runs scored were most in the Big 12 for the week.

Softball

Texas Tech's home doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against New Mexico State has been postponed to 4 p.m. April 30 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Wednesday's National Weather Service forecast for Lubbock calls for widespread blowing dust with winds of 25 to 45 mph, gusting to 65.