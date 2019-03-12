Some school district officials and teachers told Texas House lawmakers Tuesday they weren’t ready to support an ambitious school finance bill because of concerns that it would tie teacher pay to state standardized tests, cut some districts' funding and possibly eliminate gifted and talented programs.

During the House Public Education Committee hearing, educators and parents took their first pass at House Bill 3, which would cost $9 billion over the next two years. It would boost funding for students from low-income families, drop property tax rates by at least 4 cents for homeowners, and eliminate or update outdated elements of the state’s complex school finance formula, among other provisions.

Several superintendents from primarily urban and suburban school districts applauded the bill for dropping their recapture payments, which they must pay to the state to help support property-poor districts. They also liked that the bill would give districts extra funding based on numbers of low-income students and students who were raised primarily speaking a language other than English, money that can be used to implement full-day prekindergarten programs. Currently, the state only funds half-day prekindergarten.

“It is a game-changer,” said Xavier De La Torre, superintendent of El Paso’s Ysleta school district and a member of the Texas Urban Council of Superintendents, which also represents Austin. “It will allow us to rupture the membrane that has limited the experience and the success that many of our students who come from ethnically diverse backgrounds and economically recessed realities experience … every day in our schools.”

The bill would cut the Austin district’s property tax rate by 5 cents per $100 property valuation, according to Texas Education Agency estimates. The district’s recapture payment would drop from an anticipated $765 million to $600 million next year. The Austin district would receive an additional $97 million next year under the bill.

Not all school districts, however, would benefit. Some superintendents said they would actually lose money under the bill because of the tax cuts and formula changes. Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, author of HB 3 and chair of the public education committee, said there are 69 school districts and charter schools of about 1,200 statewide that would take a financial hit from the bill.

Huberty said during the hearing that lawmakers will work to fix those unintended consequences.

“If you compress me 4 cents, I’m going to lose somewhere between $400,000 to $500,000,” said Jason Jones, superintendent of the McMullen County school district, about 90 miles south of San Antonio. “I do feel wholeheartedly that the committee is for making sure everybody comes out a winner in this.”

Teacher merit pay

The largest complaint about the bill came from teachers and associations that advocate for their interests.

HB 3 would create a teacher quality program, in which teachers would be paid more based on performance, an idea often referred to as merit pay, and if they teach at a campus with high numbers of low-income students. The bill appears to require the state to approve how school districts determine who their best teachers are.

The bill's merit pay was inspired by the Dallas school district’s merit pay program, which Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told lawmakers Tuesday has allowed more than 300 teachers to make more than $70,000 a year in salary. Average pay in the Dallas school district was about $56,000 in the 2016-17 school year, according to the state latest data.

Officials with the Texas State Teachers Association and the Texas American Federation of Teachers did not testify in support of the bill because of concerns about the merit pay provision. They said they don’t necessarily have a problem incentivizing teachers to teach at low-income campuses. But, they said, they would feel more comfortable with the bill if it explicitly said the extra pay set aside for teachers wasn’t tied to student’s performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

“Part of our opposition to the merit pay system is the potential over-reliance on the STAAR test, an exam that has not been determined to be valid or reliable for determining a teacher’s true influence on students,” said Patty Quinzi, legislative counsel for the Texas American Federation of Teachers.

She also said until teachers are paid more, lawmakers shouldn’t be talking about merit pay, especially since the bill doesn’t contain an across-the-board pay raise as found in Senate Bill 4.

Average teacher pay in Texas for 2017-18 was $53,000, which is $7,300 lower than the national average, according to the National Education Association. SB 4 would substantially close the gap by giving all classroom teachers and librarians a permanent $5,000 annual pay raise.

Huberty has said it's not the bill's intention to tie pay to STAAR and that the merit pay program would be optional. He said Tuesday that he would be willing to make the merit pay program more amenable to teacher groups. But, he said he was upset that teacher groups would be willing to withhold support for the bill over that provision.

“It’s just alarming to me of what I’ve seen happening, the rhetoric that’s going on. We really do want to work with you. This committee is committed to providing resources to the school districts,” Huberty said. “It just blows me away.”

Gifted and talented

Several parents told lawmakers that they opposed the bill’s elimination of a pot of money set aside in the school finance formula that contributes to districts' gifted and talented programs.

HB 3 would eliminate multiple elements of the formula to free up money that would then be rolled into increasing the base amount of per student funding all districts would receive, from $5,140 to $6,030.

Huberty said that nothing in the bill would prohibit districts from reinvesting the money into their gifted and talented programs.

Supporters of such programs said they fear that without earmarking that money, districts would eliminate or reduce the quality of programs.

“A district, if it did not prioritize GT education, if it didn’t have the understanding because it’s so misunderstood, they could cut their funding below what it is now. We can’t afford that,” said Emily Villamar-Robbins, a Richardson mom of a gifted and talented student and a member of the Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented.