Interstate 35 (Hays County): Various closures on the northbound frontage road between York Creek and Posey roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, and Exit 199 for Posey will also be closed Monday night; traffic will shift to one way only starting Monday night. Various closures on the southbound frontage road between Posey and York Creek from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday nights, and Exit 198 for York Creek will also be closed Tuesday night; traffic will shift to one way only starting Tuesday night. Various northbound lane closures approaching Posey from 9 pm. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Various southbound lane closures between Centerpoint Road and Posey from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): Expect heavy traffic, delays and southbound exits closed between Eighth and Cesar Chavez streets from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily through Saturday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon and Foremost drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed across Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduced to one lane on the southbound frontage road between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between the William Cannon exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Little Texas Lane and William Cannon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Huntland Drive and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The left lane on the frontage road will be closed in both directions at St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Barwood Park and Powell Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and St. Johns from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 290 will be closed through April 10.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The left lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through April.

U.S. 183: The south-to-north turnaround at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor/Springdale Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Carver Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays until further notice. One southbound lane closed between Interchange Boulevard and Vargas Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Various southbound closures between 51st Street and TechniCenter Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and the entrance from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/FM 969 will also be closed. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Marcel Gres Drive and MLK 969 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane between 51st and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. One northbound lane closed between TechniCenter Drive and MLK/969 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and traffic will detour to the frontage road at Manor/Springdale Road. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Clock Tower Drive and Gessner Drive through March 15.

Texas 29 (Liberty Hill): The westbound right lane will be closed across County Road 200 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through March 15.

Texas 45: Reduced to one eastbound lane between Escarpment Boulevard and South Bay Lane on Loop 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Texas 71: The westbound right lane will be closed between Spirit of Texas Drive and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The westbound ramp to northbound U.S. 183 will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The northbound left lane will be closed between Parmer Lane and Gregg Manor Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed across Parmer Lane from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one northbound lane across FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane across Harold Green Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane between FM 969 and FM 973 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Reduced to one northbound lane between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Single lane closures in both directions between Davis Lane and South Bay Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 360 (Capital of Texas Highway): The right lane on the southbound RM 2222 exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Spur 158 (North Austin Avenue): Various closures in both directions between North Myrtle Street and Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 734-Parmer Lane: Various closures in both directions between Dallas Drive and Loop 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Harrisglenn Drive and E. Yager Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Multiple closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

RM 1431: The westbound right lane will be closed between Doris and Bagdad avenues from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1626: The southbound right lane will be closed between Jerrys and Elm Grove lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The eastbound right lane will be closed between Beaver Trail and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Camp Craft Road and Westbank Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 3177 (Decker Lane): Watch for crews working on the southbound right shoulder between Larical Trail and Mayview Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Clock Tower Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Norwood Park Drive.

Eastgate Drive: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Smith roads.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through April. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 through April.

Slaughter Lane: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until April 20. Posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until April. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed between Lynch Lane and U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Montopolis Drive or Riverside Drive.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 until March 22.