It was a day of fun, dancing and celebrating cultural heritage Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

And with all the cheers and applause for one another, it was easy to forget it was also a competition.

Lubbock is home to the longest running Ballet Folklorico competitions in Texas, and competitors from across the state, as well as from New Mexico and around the region, took part in the 25th year of dance workshops, competitions and Mariachi concerts over the weekend during the Viva Aztlan Festival.

It's been 25 years of promoting Mexican culture through dance and music.

Zenaida Aguero-Reyes, event organizer, has helped with the festival since the beginning. Her father, Bidal Aguero, founded the event in 1993. Aguero-Reyes said it's hard to imagine it's been 25 years, and she said this year is special.

She said the event is a way to continue educating the community about the richness of the Mexican Mestizo culture through music and dance.

"It's an expression of culture that's been with us from the very beginning," Aguero-Reyes said. "It's pretty big. The children enjoy it because they get to see the adults doing it, and the adults are up there mentoring the little ones."

Along with Folklorico competitions, the festival also includes Mariachi workshops and concerts.

The competitions lasted all day Saturday. People of all ages, both men and women, took part in the dance performances. Folklorico children competitions started in the afternoon, which led to the adults a little later on. There were over 15 different groups competing and performing. The auditorium at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center was crowded, as was the lobby area as kids and parents practiced.

The competitions are based on technique, choreography, costumes, how traditional the performance is and the overall performance.

The Saturday showcase featured Mariachi Orgullo de America from Oklahoma City.