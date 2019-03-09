(Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in the Austin American-Statesman. Some information has been added to provide context and background.)

It’s your money. You deserve to know how it was spent – and whether you got what was promised.

Yet the Texas Supreme Court’s 2015 Boeing decision has been contorted to try and block taxpayers from seeing the details of hundreds of government arrangements with private firms, including power plant contract for the most expensive project in Denton’s history, a headhunter’s list of Austin city manager candidates and, most famously, the price tag for a taxpayer-funded Enrique Iglesias concert in McAllen, which withheld records requested by local media because, the city argued, releasing the information would place McAllen at a competitive disadvantage when negotiating future contracts.

Lawmakers have a duty this session to close this gaping hole in the Texas Public Information Act. We urge them to support the bipartisan legislation by Sen. Kirk Watson (D-Austin) and Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Southlake) to protect the public’s right to see how their dollars are spent.

“Every single private organization can essentially shut down any information they gave a government entity in perpetuity,” Capriglione told the Texas Tribune in a story published shortly after the decision. At the time the Tribune reported that, “The ruling expanded the secrecy of government contracts in two key ways, experts say: by broadening an exemption in public records law used to protect the government’s competitive interests and by affirming that businesses could invoke it, too. Prior to the ruling, the state would withhold otherwise public records only if their release “significantly” hindered government’s ability to get a good deal in the marketplace.

The current measure, filed as Senate Bill 943 and House Bill 2189, spells out public records protections that should be common sense. When a government agency contracts with a private firm, the public has a right to see the final price tag, the timeline for the work, the essential components of the job and any documentation showing whether the work was properly completed, among other things.

That shouldn’t be too much to ask. But the bill is necessary because the overreaching Boeing decision, arising from a case involving the aerospace giant’s least at the Port Authority of San Antonio, took vast swaths of government contract information off the table if the private firm objected to its release.

As American-Statesman reporter Sean Collins Walsh reported recently, the Texas attorney general has cited the Boeing ruling in more than 2,600 decisions on records requests, withholding information from the public in the vast majority of cases (though, notably, the AG denied the efforts of Austin to apply the exemption to the 2017 city manager search, albeit a month after the new city manager was selected).

If the Boeing decision hacked away public access to information using a machete, Watson’s bill provides a scalpel to properly carve out only a contractor’s competitive business information. The Texas Association of Business’ objection that SB 943 would jeopardize companies’ “sensitive, confidential proprietary information” is empty bluster. The bill clearly protects businesses from disclosing corporate secrets.

A government of the people cannot operate in the dark, with taxpayers writing blank checks to support work they cannot see. Lawmakers should put the brakes on the runaway train that has been the Boeing decision, and instead welcome taxpayers on board to take a window seat.