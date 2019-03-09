Addiction and alcoholism ruin lives and communities. It tears apart families and can trap people in a cycle of crime for a long time.

“It's a cancer on the community,” said Lubbock police Chief Greg Stevens.

He said a majority of crimes in the city can be traced back to addiction.

“I mean, so many things directly, like bar fights, drunk driving crashes, I mean, you name it,” he said. “Or indirectly - your property crimes, your homelessness, all those kinds of things. You can bring so much of it back to drugs and alcohol and the addictive issues that people face.”

Stevens, whose career included time investigating vice and narcotics crimes, said for most addicts and alcoholics, change doesn’t happen until people have hit rock bottom. A lot of the times, rock bottom means sitting handcuffed in the back of patrol car or in jail.

“At some point, something switches in the person's mind,” he said. “(They say,) ‘I've had enough, I want to change.’ Now they're ready, they've bottomed out. Now they can change.”

Sometimes it takes the community’s help to get them there.

Programs such as Lubbock County’s Specialty Courts, which has found community support, aim to put probationers suffering from addiction on a path to sobriety and hopefully, out of the criminal justice system.

Specialty court probationers have been evaluated to be offenders who have a high likelihood of re-offending because of their addiction, said Ruben Reyes, judge of the 72nd District Court.

A placement on probation is typically the result of a plea deal between a defendant and prosecutors.

“If they do not agree to have a particular defendant come into the program, it doesn't happen,” said Reyes, the drug court judge since 2008. “Fortunately, we have a DA's office who’s been very progressive in working with us, in collaborating with us. But categorically, there are crimes, such as crimes of violence, that those folks are not allowed into the drug court program.”

Graduates of specialty courts have a better chance of completing their probation and maintaining sobriety, which then reduces the chance of them re-offending, said Reyes, whose work in specialty courts earned him an induction into the National Association of Drug Court Professionals Stanley Goldstein Drug Court Hall of Fame in 2018.

The concept of specialty courts began about 30 years ago in Miami-Dade County, Florida, as a pilot program aimed at reducing recidivism among repeat offenders whose criminal behavior has been linked to addiction.

The program’s success caught the attention of Texas lawmakers, who brought it to the state in 1993. In 2007, the Legislature mandated counties with populations greater than 200,000 establish a specialty court.

Nationally, specialty courts have a 25 percent recidivism rate among those who complete it, meaning nearly three-fourths of probationers are likely not to re-offend.

Since its inception in Lubbock in 2004, more than 870 probationers have gone through either one of the county’s specialty courts. More than 480 people have graduated and of those graduates, about 12 percent re-offend three years later.

Lubbock’s specialty court includes DWI Court, presided over by Judge John McClendon in the 137th District Court and re-entry court, also known as Freedom Court, in the 99th District Court with Judge Bill Sowder.

Specialty courts see a probationer’s original offense as a symptom of their addiction. As a result, court sessions, which are held about twice a month, have more of an atmosphere of a peer-support meeting than an official court proceeding. Judges often step down from the bench and hand out sobriety chips and offer praise and encouragement to probationers who do well and stay clean.

“So, a (specialty court) judge has a unique job in trying to continue to be a judicial figure but also doing things that cause these individuals to want to do well,” Sowder said. “It's out of the ordinary that someone in a black robe actually pats them on the back. That is contrary to what they think about what goes on in the courthouse. So, if they believe that you're sincere in doing that and that you really are trying to help them, then, the best evidence shows that their chances of succeeding and beating addiction go extremely higher.”

The specialty court’s consistent monitoring can also reveal other needs, such as mental health issues, a probationer may need to address in order to successfully complete the program.

“If they need counseling, because, unfortunately, a lot of these folks have some history of trauma, then we either find a way for that counseling to be provided, through a resource of the court or probation or maybe facilitate them being able to get that counseling somewhere else,” said Reyes, who was also the former chairman of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the former president of the Council of State Drug Court Associations and the Texas Association of Drug Court Professional.

That’s not to say probationers are coddled. Specialty court probationers, aside from having to comply with standard community supervision requirements such as maintaining or regularly seeking employment and reporting to their probation officer, have a higher drug testing rates. They are also required to regularly attend peer support meetings, such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, and turn in attendance paperwork.

Missing a meeting or having a drug test result that shows possible dilution could result in spending up to six days in jail or having to complete community service hours.

More severe sanctions include adding more restrictions to a probationer's community supervision or being taken off probation, which could mean a possible prison sentence.

However, judges must also be careful about doling out punishments that could set back a probationer’s recovery.

“This is not a punitive program,” said Reyes, who was the chairman of the Governor’s Texas Specialty Court Advisory Council in 2018. “In fact, it is a treatment type program. We have found that the reason these programs are successful is because it offers treatment within an accountability format.”

Reyes said the success of specialty courts in Lubbock is a result of a close partnership with agencies in the criminal justice system.

Each court is typically staffed with a representative from the DA’s office, the local defense bar, the adult supervision office and law enforcement if possible. Depending on a participant’s performance, the representatives may advise the judge on how to punish or reward them.

“The judge has the final decision, you just take an input or she's taking input from a committee,” said Sowder. “But the more information you have the better decision you can make.”

Probationers who do well are rewarded and Reyes has found that incentives work better than sanctions.

Incentives can include relaxing certain restrictions on a probationer’s community supervision, early dismissals and reinstatement of a driver’s license.

Other incentives, such as providing bus passes, help with rent, gift cards require funds not available to the court, which are restricted by law from fundraising.

Instead, these rewards are funded with help from the community through the Lubbock County Specialty Court Foundation, which was established in 2014.

“We couldn't provide those services or those funds were it not for a foundation that supports the needs of these programs,” Reyes said.

Depending on the need, specialty court foundation funds have been used to pay for dental work for probationers who may need it to get a job or to help supplement their rent.

“In many cases, we will help purchase a form of transportation for them to get to work, which is like a bus pass,” said Mike Stevens, a founding member of the foundation. “The bus passes are probably one of the most common forms of support that we give them financially.”

The foundation is supported in part by financial contributions from local businesses and endeavors such as the one led by Lubbock's Koch family. The Koch's mission was highlighted last fall in a four-part Avalanche-Journal series inspired by a book of poems compiled from the writings of Jay Koch, who died at age 30 in 2017 after a battle with drug addiction. Proceeds from that book, "Clearly Broken, The Voice of a Heroin Addict," have so far yielded more than $10,000 in support for the foundation.

All of the money the foundation receives goes to support the specialty courts, Stevens said.

But the foundation’s help isn’t always monetary, he said. At times, foundation members can connect probationers with potential employers, or help them with resume building.

While specialty courts offer a path for many addicts to obtain sobriety, it also means being arrested to get that chance, said Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens.

“I love to hear the stories where someone says, ‘You know, finally, finally, my sister got arrested and it turned her life around,’” he said.

It’s something he said he wishes happened to his older brother, whose struggle with alcoholism ended when he took his own life in 2010.

“He'd fallen so far, and he even told my dad that one time, ‘Dad I can't believe how far I'd fallen,’” he said. “And he just drank and he drank and he drank. But here's the thing, he'd not fallen far enough. He didn't bottom out.”

Reyes said the success of specialty courts could be measured in taxpayer money saved not prosecuting and incarcerating an addict. But it’s the human cost that matters most - the lives saved and the families reunited.

“When I have a child come to court, and this has happened, and they say, ‘Judge, thanks for my mom. I've got her back,’” he said. "That's a success story.”