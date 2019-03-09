Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles are edited each week by Jack Becker a Librarian at Texas Tech University. This weeks article is by Chuck Lanehart and he writes about the King of the Cowboys, Roy Rogers and his little known and brief stay in Lubbock.

Leonard Slye left Lubbock in 1933 at the low point of his career. “I was so poor I could not even pay attention,” he said. But his prospects improved — dramatically.

Leonard Franklin Slye was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1911. As a child, he lived modestly with his family on a rickety houseboat his father built.

Years later, as Roy Rogers, he personified the cinematic cowboy, with his guitar, white hat, fringed shirt and fancy boots, riding his beautiful palomino, singing Western songs, righting all wrongs.

For decades, the “King of the Cowboys” was everyone’s hero.

Leonard’s parents often hosted neighborhood square dances. Young Leonard played the mandolin and sang, learning to yodel and call square dances. When the Great Depression hit, the Slye family found its way to California, where Leonard drove a truck and picked peaches.

Overcoming terrible stage fright, he auditioned for an Inglewood radio show in 1931. Leonard sang, played guitar, mandolin and banjo—and was hooked on show business.

The next day, he joined a local country music group — the Rocky Mountaineers — which included Bob Nolan. After Nolan quit the group, in 1933 Leonard formed the O-Bar-O Cowboys with Tim Spencer, “Slumber” Nichols and two others. In an old Pontiac, they embarked on a disastrous tour of the Southwest.

During Depression-era hard times, few could afford live entertainment. Drawing tiny audiences, the band struggled to pay for gasoline as they barnstormed through Arizona and New Mexico in the heat of summer without air conditioning. Leonard recalled, "We starved to death on that trip. We ate jackrabbits. We ate anything we could get to eat."

Reaching Roswell, the group performed on local radio to promote their act. The Cowboys complained about how homesick they were and mentioned favorite foods, hoping someone might take pity. Leonard said he missed his mother's lemon pies. A caller to the station promised if Leonard would sing "The Swiss Yodel," the caller would bake him a pie. The O-Bar-O Cowboys enthusiastically performed the song requested.

That evening, young Arline Wilkins appeared at the motor court where the boys were staying, bearing freshly-baked lemon pies. Romance blossomed, and in 1936 the couple married in Roswell, followed by a musical tour of Texas. In 1946, Arline died tragically during childbirth. Leonard later married entertainer Dale Evans, a native of Uvalde.

For a couple of months in 1933, Lubbock was headquarters for the O-Bar-O Cowboys, performing on the fledgling KFYO Radio. The Cowboys played Lubbock’s Palace Theater and entertained civic groups, including the American Legion and Lions Club.

Velma Blanton was a high school student in Lubbock at the time and remembered:

“This was when KFYO was just getting started. . . (The Cowboys) were not making too much money. They would go out to Brownfield and Littlefield and . . . all these places around Lubbock to play in little theaters and to play dances. . . I happened to go up with my girlfriend, and that’s how it all started.

“They would thank Mrs. Jones and Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Smith for all the wonderful cakes and pies and fried chicken that they had brought to the radio station, and sure enough, by the power of suggestion, by the end of the next day, there would be all kinds of goodies for them to eat. I prevailed upon my mom to bake her specialty, silk pecan pie, and I took it up to the radio station. And that’s how I met Tim Spencer, my husband-to-be.”

John Julian of Lubbock witnessed the band’s hard times. Julian was 13 years old and played mandolin with a friend who played guitar. The boys were invited to play on KFYO with the Cowboys and later visited the band at the hotel they called home. Julian heard the band members joke about hunting jackrabbits for food on their way from California.

The O-Bar-O Cowboys disbanded in Lubbock in 1933. Their stay may have been forgotten had not Leonard Slye, Tim Spencer and Bob Nolan formed the iconic Sons of the Pioneers a year later. Their success eventually vaulted Leonard to extraordinary fame as Roy Rogers: singing cowboy, movie and TV star.

Roy Rogers returned to Lubbock in 1970, headlining the Texas Tech Intercollegiate Rodeo with his wife and co-star Dale Evans. In 1975, Roy’s last movie — “Macintosh and T.J.” — was filmed on location at the 6666 Ranch in King County, 90 miles east of Lubbock (not far from the namesake of the Cowboys, the O-Bar-O Ranch in Kent County). Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson provided the movie soundtrack.

Ironically, in 1969, the former Leonard Slye — who was once so hungry he dined on jackrabbits — launched a national chain of Roy Rogers Restaurants, one of which later opened in Lubbock. Roy Rogers died in 1998 in California.