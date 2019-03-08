A Bastrop County grand jury this week indicted 18 people, including six for financial crimes and 10 others for drug possession, according to court documents.

Paul Chance is facing a forgery of a financial instrument charge after being accused of fraudulently signing a $4,860 check belonging to another person and making it payable to himself, court documents state. Lindsey Duncan and Crystal Marx are also accused of forging checks made payable to themselves for $600 and $1,800, respectively. And Yvonne Smith and Jessica Tullus are accused of signing checks belonging to other people to pay themselves amounts under $150.

Brandy Silman is facing a debit card abuse charge after knowingly using someone else’s debit card to make purchases, according to her indictment.

The grand jury convened on March 5 to hear cases. Two people were no-billed.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony that is delivered by a grand jury after considering evidence that is presented by a prosecutor. It is not a verdict of guilt.

This month, the Bastrop County grand jury indicted:

• James Boethel for possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.

• Paul Chance for forgery of a financial instrument.

• Viola Clemmons for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

• Lindsey Duncan for forgery of a financial instrument.

• Isidro Hernandez-Castro Jr. for possession of marijuana in an amount between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.

• Richard Hrejsa for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

• Patrick Lee for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

• Crystal Marx for forgery of a financial instrument.

• Vanessa Meece for possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.

• Jonathan Risenhoover for possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.

• Marisa Rojas for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

• Brady Silman for debit card abuse.

• Yvonne Smith for forgery of a financial instrument.

• Phillip Thompson for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

• Jessica Tullus for forgery of a financial instrument.

• Hugo Velasco for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

• Tony Verge for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

• Crystal Zeidler for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.