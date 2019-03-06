The Amarillo City Council voted Tuesday to approve applications for federal and state funding as a means upgrading the city's bus fleet.

During the regular meeting officials conducted a public hearing and thereafter approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to apply for $359,122 via the Department of Transportation Bus and Bus Facilities lnfrastructure lnvestment Program and $71,824.40 through the Texas Department of Transportation Transportation Development Credits program.

"We are looking to purchase seven to eight buses," Christopher Quigley, the city's assistant transit director, said. "We're looking to move toward more traditional 35-foot buses. It'll begin to move us toward that process of being where we need to be, but there will always be continuing changes. We have an aged fleet of 30 vehicles at this present time. Our fixed route fleet will be pretty much complete, but we will need to make additional purchases, because our para-transit vehicles will be aged as well."

The council inquired about the process of adding benches and covered stop areas along routes.

"We look at our passenger counts and collect a lot of data every day," Quigley said. "When we move toward the amenities, we base where we place amenities off of the number of boards per day. So we're preparing to do surveys as we move toward the implementation of the amenities project."

Quigley said the department's service enhancements have been favorably received by city transit users.

"We have a lot of buy in from our passengers," he said. "They see the change and they are really positive about the new direction as far as the routes."

ACT officials previously conducted a series of informational meetings ahead of fixed route system changes that were initiated in August. Officials said the effort included expanding to 13 more direct routes, allowing for less time to travel to the end of the route.