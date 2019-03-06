Two Bastrop school district band students have been selected to travel with local composer and jazz trumpeter Hannibal Lokumbe when he heads to Philadelphia later this month to debut his latest musical project at Verizon Hall.

Bastrop High School sophomore Haley Stembridge, who plays the French horn, and Cedar Creek High School freshman Gwendolyn Ibarra, who plays the alto saxophone, were selected at random to join Lokumbe for his debut of Healing Tones, an hourlong tribute to his great grandmother, who was a Cherokee Shaman and member of the Trail of Tears.

Stembridge and Ibarra were chosen in a drawing through their participation in a musical workshop series by Lokumbe held at the Lost Pines Art Center last fall, according to Bastrop High School band director Kenneth Gilbreath and assistant Cedar Creek High School band director Dalton Davis. Both students have been in the school district’s band program since sixth grade.

The band students will be accompanied by parents and chaperones when they travel to Philadelphia at the end of this month. They will also attend a special performance of Healing Tones as Lokumbe’s guests.

Lokumbe’s composition will feature the Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and a mass choir under the direction of Donald Dumpson. It will run March 28-30.

Lokumbe, who lives in Bastrop, is the composer-in-residence for the Philadelphia Orchestra, where he will perform and workshop new pieces, mentor composer, and promote public access to the creative process, all in partnership with schools, churches, detention centers and community organizations, according to the orchestra's website.

Bastrop school district Communications Department earns high praise

The Bastrop school district Communications and Community Relations Department earned numerous awards from the Texas School Public Relations Association during the association’s annual conference in February.

The Communications Department won five gold awards, two silver awards and one bronze award for its advertising, planning, feature writing and video production. The department also received two best of category medals for its guidebook and the calendar/annual report.

“One of our three key priorities in BISD is relationships, and our Communications Office has been vital to helping us build trust and credibility with our staff and with our community at large,” Bastrop school Superintendent Barry Edwards said. “They tell the stories that need to be told and celebrate the successes of our students and staff each and every day. It’s great to have amazing stories to tell and a talented communications team to tell them!”

Bastrop schools director of communications Kristi Lee said her office appreciated the recognition by the Texas School Public Relations Association, and that it was an honor to represent the district to public relations professionals from around the state during the conference.

“We consider it a privilege to spotlight our students and teachers and share all the good that is happening in every corner of BISD,” Lee said. “It was also special to hear such positive comments and feedback from conference attendees about our city and all we have to offer.”

More than 725 TSPRA members attended this year’s conference at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa in Cedar Creek on Feb. 18-21. Lee served as co-chair of the TSPRA conference, as well as facilitated a breakout session on community partnerships and a panel presentation on effective communication outreach.

Throughout their stay TSPRA members explored Bastrop’s shopping, dining and nightlife thanks to Visit Bastrop, the nonprofit destination marketing organization charged with attracting tourists to the city, which arranged and coordinated shuttle service for conference guests from the Hyatt into Bastrop.