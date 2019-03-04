Few things seem more horrifying than to find personally private photos and videos posted to the Internet for no other reason than to be harmed, ridiculed and embarrassed by a former spouse or romantic partner. Welcome to the not-so-brave and not-so-new world of what has come to be called “revenge porn.”

This occurs when someone knowingly posts intimate or sexually explicit photos or videos with an intent to inflict harm upon the person pictured. The practice is against the law, and in the overwhelming majority of cases, the victims are women. The current “revenge porn” law, which was put on the books in 2015, could be overturned by the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals.

In the event the law is struck down, a bi-partisan effort on the part of a House Democrat and Senate Republican have already introduced legislation to protect criminal penalties, according to our story last week. Their proposed change is aimed at addressing a problem brought to light by the 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler, which found the law unconstitutional because it was too expansively written. In that court’s opinion, the law could have been applied to anyone who reposted an image, including people who were not involved or unaware of its “revenge porn” origins.

“It violates the rights of too many third parties by restricting more speech than the Constitution permits,” the court said in its April 2018 ruling, according to our story. Rep. Mary Gonzalez (D-Clint) and Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) have crafted new language they hope can salvage the law, particularly in light of the number of Texas women who have been victimized by harassment and stalking following the posting of intimate photos online without their permission.

“This has destroyed lives,” Gonzalez said in our story. “We heard stories from victims that, after their photos were put online, people were contacting them because it included their addresses, phone numbers, Facebook profiles.”

The House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Gonzalez’s HB 98 Monday, and the House version of the bill will be changed so it is identical to SB 342 being championed by Huffman.

The Court of Criminal Appeals, though, is looking at the entire scope of the law, including a finding by the lower court that it violates the First Amendment by requiring the government to examine what was depicted in photos or videos to determine if the law was broken, a content-based restriction, according to our story. Attorneys are busy making their cases on each side of this debate with the state saying Texas has the right to protect citizens by “regulating private speech that infringes on personal, often intimate, privacy.”

“I think the Legislature is being proactive in the event the Court of Criminal Appeals strikes it down, which I am confident that it will not do,” Stacey Soule, a state prosecutor defending the current “revenge porn” law, said in our story. “However, in the event that the Court of Criminal Appeals finds the language of the original statue lacking, the Legislature must be ready to step in so these terrible crimes can be prosecuted, the perpetrators punished and the victims protected.”

It will be interesting to see the final ruling on this matter. Balancing the right to privacy against the sanctity of free speech will demand a deft touch. We hope the court keeps in mind the impact “revenge porn” has on its victims, shattering their lives in unimaginable ways, and it is good to know the Legislature is being proactive in what has become an increasingly occurring and disturbing trend.