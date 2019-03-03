Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some a slight chanceof rain and a high near 48, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures tonight are expected to drop below freezing with an overnight low around 27, meteorologists said.

Another round of subfreezing low temperatures is expected Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be back in the 50s on Wednesday and light showers are likely into Thursday, forecasters said.

Above normal temperatures are expected to return on Friday with chances of rain in the evening and into Saturday.

Here is what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 36 and an overnight low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 47 and an overnight low around 31.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 53 and an overnight low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 67 and an overnight low around 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 77 and an overnight low around 62. A 30 percent chance of showers is likely in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of shower. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 78.