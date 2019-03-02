Two years after holding its last charter amendment election, Sherman is planning another one for this November. The Sherman City Council will consider the creation of a Charter Review Commission for that purpose during its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St.

In 2017, Sherman voters approved all six amendments to the city charter put before them as part of the regular municipal election. Those amendments covered items related to city finances, taxes, the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council, hiring practices and street improvements.

On Monday, the council will initially hold a public hearing on the plan to create the Charter Review Commission and define its intention. Then later in the meeting, Mayor David Plyler is expected to appoint three members to serve on the commission. Once that is done, the commission is expected to make its recommendations to the full council on Aug. 5 and will then cease to function on Dec. 31.

The council will also consider a resolution to participate in a retail recruitment program to promote development in specific areas of Sherman.

A separate resolution to be considered would authorize the publication of a notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation that would help provide funding for a number of infrastructure developments.

A development agreement with Westar Home Builders will also be considered for the second phase of The Preserve development off of Quail Run Road, west of FM 1417.

The council will also consider an engineering design contract with McManus & Johnson Consulting Engineers LLC for the extension of Fallon Drive to Dripping Springs Road. It is expected the city will partner with the Sherman Economic Development Corp. on the project.

The first request for funding from the city’s Building Restoration and Improvement Grant program will also be before the council, as the Vanderveer Group LLC is applying for additional funds for work on the property at 124 North Walnut St. The project received partial funding from the city during the last fiscal year.

Near the end of the meeting, the council will go into a closed executive session to consult with the city attorney on pending litigation and deliberate on economic development negotiations. The council will then return to open session to take any actions deemed necessary on executive session items.