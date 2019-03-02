ROBINSON —Abigail Boehning and Lauren Catherman scored 21 points apiece and No. 2 Trinity Christian downed No. 4 Lubbock Christian High 69-60 Friday in a TAPPS Class 4A state semifinal matching two Lubbock schools nearly 360 miles from home.

Adlee Blacklock added 17 points for Trinity (29-11), which will play for the state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday in West. The opponent will be No. 1 Austin Texas School for the Deaf (33-0) or No. 5 Houston Lutheran North (16-9).

Macey Crow led a balanced scoring attack for LCHS with 13 points. Avery Mitchell was next with 12, followed by Brooke Hooten with 11, Abbie Crow with eight and Skylar Simmons with seven.

BOYS

REGION I-4A SEMIFINALS

LEVELLAND 48, GRAHAM 46

Levelland is in the Region I-4A finals after a wild finish against Graham Friday night at the Rip Griffin Center.

Jakeevian Ford’s putback at the buzzer lifted the Lobos to a two-point victory and a date with No. 5 Decatur at 6 p.m. Saturday with a trip to state on the line.

Graham scored six straight points to tie the game at 46-46, and Reid O’Connor’s 3-pointer was off the mark, but Ford snatched the rebound and his shot bounced twice on the rim before falling for the final two of his game-high 19 points.

Isaiah Salazar added 14 points for the Lobos (20-12), who needed two late Ford free throws to take down Clint earlier in the week. Case Birch led Graham (23-10) with 12 points.

“Good things happen when you just put in a little effort and go to the glass with the game on the line,” Levelland coach Jordan Elam said of the finish. “That’s what playoff basketball is all about. You’re just trying to survive and we’re just happy to keep playing.”

REGION I-2A

Wellington 44

Tahoka 38 (OT)

LEVELLAND — Korbyn Tarver and Sever Wilbur scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Wellington outlasted Tahoka in a Region I-2A semifinal at Texan Dome.

Tahoka won its bi-district game in overtime, its area-round game by two points and rallied from nine down in the third quarter against Wellington to get to overtime but couldn't finish it off.

Tristen Stice led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Braden Stone, Andrew Saldana and Cameron Tekell added eight apiece.

Wellington will face Gruver for the regional title at 2 p.m. Saturday.

REGION I-2A SEMIFINALS

Gruver 55,

Sundown 54

LEVELLAND — Jalin Conyers scored 16 points, including a put-back basket with 9.6 seconds left that enabled No. 9 Gruver to squeeze past No. 18 Sundown in a Region I-2A semifinal.

Gruver trailed by 11 points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth, but used its size advantage and 50-percent shooting in the second half to rally.

Carter Armes made four 3-point goals and finished with 14 points for Gruver, which will play Wellington for the regional title on Saturday.

Jeremy Hernandez scored 17 points for Sundown, and Gus Davis was next with 15. Abraham Bocanegra added 11, but had a perimeter shot at the final buzzer go off the rim.

MCLEAN 44, BORDEN COUNTY 30

LEVELLAND — The Borden County Coyotes fell behind early and never could make up enough ground as they fell to McLean in Region 1-1A semifinal action Friday at the Texan Dome.

The Coyotes were led by Zane Allen’s nine points. Borden County finished the year with a 26-5 overall record. McLean (18-3) will face the winner of the Friday’s late Nazareth-Springlake-Earth matchup in today’s regional championship game.

REGION II-1A SEMIFINAL

JAYTON 58, EDEN 25

ABILENE — Aaron Hernandez netted 17 points, while Tye Scogin chipped in 15, to power the Jaybirds to a Region II-1A semifinal win over Eden on Friday night at Abilene Christian University's Moody Coliseum.

With the win Jayton improved to 24-5 overall and is on the cusp of advancing to the program's first-ever state tournament.

With the win, Jayton advanced to the regional final for the first time since 1977. The J-Birds had advanced to the regional tournament four of the last five years, but have never advanced to the state tournament in program history.

Jayton gets that chance when it faces off against Irion County at 2 p.m. Saturday inside Moody Coliseum. The Hornets defeated Paducah 69-58.

