Sherman Police said a cyclist escaped serious injury Thursday night after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Lt. John Kennemer said the cyclist was traveling through the 3400 block of North Heritage Parkway shortly before 8:45 p.m. Thursday and was passing through a signalized intersection at the U.S. Highway 82 interchange when the collision occurred.

“Officers were dispatched to the scene and found that a vehicle ran the red light and struck a cyclist,” Kennemer said Friday.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Texoma Medical Center, but Kennemer said the man sustained only minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Kennemer said the female driver stopped at the scene but became uncooperative with officers during their investigation of the crash.

“The driver was found to be intoxicated and resisted the officers’ instructions,” Kennemer said. “When they went to place her under arrest, she resisted arrest. Officers also located a firearm inside the vehicle she was driving.”

Kennemer said the woman was ultimately charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and unlawful carry of a firearm.

The Sherman Police lieutenant encouraged motorists to remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report erratic or potentially-impaired drivers to law enforcement.

“If you do see somebody who you believe may be intoxicated behind the wheel, you need to call 911 and stay on the phone with dispatchers as long as possible or until officers can get there,” Kennemer said. “Even if it turns out the person is not intoxicated, we’d much rather find that out than end up with a fatality accident.”