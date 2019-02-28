Young people living with special needs and disabilities got the chance to participate in the Texoma Exposition and Livestock Show Thursday during the third annual Showing with Heart program.

The event was held at Loy Lake Park in Denison and welcomed students, teachers, families and animals from across the county. Organizer Mati Abner said this year’s program welcomed its largest group of participants to date and grew to include a number of new schools and students from Sherman, Van Alstyne and Gunter.

“We had another really big increase in participation,” Abner said. “We went from 63 participants our first year to 102 last year and 153 this year. It just keeps getting bigger and that’s great. That’s exactly what we want to see.”

Abner said she got the idea to start Showing with Heart in October 2016 as a high school senior and was motivated to do so after seeing other livestock shows with similar, successful programs.

“I decided that before I graduated there was just one more thing I needed to to do and that was make an impact on my community,” Abner said. “I grew up around livestock and showing pigs and it just had such an impact on me and the person I am today. I think it’s important that people with special needs get that same opportunity.”

Though there was no competition involved in Thursday morning’s event, Abner said participating students joined their “buddy” and his or her show animal on the arena floor so they could have a similar experience. But Abner said she and fellow organizers added new learning opportunities and activities for participants outside the arena.

“This year, we also provided activities for the kids when they weren’t showing,” Abner said. “They got to walk around with their buddies, play games and take pictures in a photo booth. We just wanted to keep everybody engaged and add those things as something new this year.”

Shelley Petty of Southmayd said she was glad to see her 16-year-old daughter Emily participate in Showing with Heart for the first time this year. Petty said she was thankful for the program because it gave her daughter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and loose anagen syndrome — the opportunity to try something new and share the same feeling of accomplishment alongside her peers.

“It made me feel proud and happy,” Petty said. “She definitely enjoyed it and smiled the whole time.”

Abner said that reaction was precisely what she enjoys most about Showing with Heart. Now a college sophomore, Abner said it wasn’t easy to organize this year’s show from afar, but she was happy to host it again and see yet another outpouring of community support.

“We had a great turnout and we have a great committee of high schoolers and so many other volunteers who make this all possible,” Abner said. “We’re already looking forward to next year.”