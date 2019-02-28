Denison Police

Suspicious behavior — An officer on patrol observed a male and female Feb. 21 who were acting suspiciously in the front yard of a residence in the 1000 block of West Sears. While talking to the two people, the female fled on foot and was captured. She was arrested for evading arrest/detention and an outstanding Grayson County warrant.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — A female victim stated Feb. 26 she loaned her vehicle to her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 23, and he had not returned it. He was also given her debit card to purchase fuel for the vehicle, but the card had been used for several unauthorized transactions. The department plans to continue its investigation into the matter.

Burglary of a habitation — A male victim stated Feb. 20 that an unknown suspect(s) forced open a door to his residence in the 700 block of West Monterey and took some cash.

Violation of protective order — A female complainant in the 800 block of West Morton reported Feb. 20 that a man she has a protective order against has been calling and texting her. The department plans to continue its investigation into the matter.

Theft — Store personnel reported Feb. 20 that a female took merchandise out of a store in the 400 block of North U.S. Hwy. 75 without paying for it. She left the scene in a vehicle. The suspect has previously been given a criminal trespass warning for the property. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Theft — Store personnel stated they saw a female place items in a shopping cart on Feb. 21 and leave the store in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 75 without paying for them. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Suspicious person — Officers responded Feb. 26 to the call of a suspicious person at Mundt and MacArthur. A male was arrested for public intoxication.

Theft — A male complainant stated an unknown suspect(s) stole a four-wheeler that was being repaired out of his yard in the 1500 block of West Main.

Possession — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 26 for a traffic violation at Austin and Chestnut. The male driver was arrested for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Assault — Officers responded Feb. 26 to the call of a disturbance in the 100 block of East Heron. A female victim stated her husband got angry at her and assaulted her by pushing her to the ground and kicking her. He was also throwing items around the house. The male suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence/terroristic threat to family/household.

Sherman Police

Found property — Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to the 500 block of East Pecan in reference to an alarm call. Cameras recorded a male in a hoodie attempt to enter a warehouse. Officers began checking the area. While searching the area, a battery powered saw was located in a nearby field. A report was generated for found property.

Burglary of a building — An officer was dispatched Feb. 22 to the 2000 block of South Travis. The complainant stated the suspect(s) burglarized his business and stole a vehicle. A report was generated for burglary of a building. The case is under investigation.

Theft — A male reporting party made telephone contact Feb. 22 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. The reporting party stated a female suspect stole property from a business in the 3900 block of North U.S. Highway 75. A theft report for $100-$750 was generated.

Theft — Officers responded Feb. 22 to the report of a theft in the 700 block of South Elm. A report was generated, and the investigation is ongoing.

Possession — Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to the 4100 block of Town Center in reference to a female smoking marijuana. Upon arrival, they found the female located inside the business in possession of marijuana. She was arrested for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and outstanding warrants and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Theft — An officer was dispatched Feb. 22 to a grocery store in the 4100 block of Town Center. The reporting party advised a female had attempted to steal $109.32 worth of merchandise. The suspect was detained and admitted to attempting to steal the merchandise. A report was generated for theft of property from $100-$750.

Found property — Officers were dispatched Feb. 22 to the 1200 block of Mitchell Road in reference to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. While on scene, they discovered 0.10 ounces of marijuana. The marijuana was seized as found property and placed into evidence. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Assault — An officer responded Feb. 23 to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Hillcrest. Upon investigation, the officer learned two assaults had occurred at the residence, several hours apart. The suspect in the first assault was the victim in the second assault. Two reports for assault causes bodily injury/family member were generated.