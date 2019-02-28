Sherman officials recently learned about the success the “Craft the Night Away” event has had with bringing tourists to town.

Downtown Sherman NOW Executive Director Karen Tooley said more than a quarter of the attendees for the annual craft beer event come from outside the city. Organizers estimated around 1,100 beer aficionados and first time tasters attended the event in 2017, but temperatures in the 30s kept the event from matching that total last year.

“For the last three years that we’ve held this event, for the advance sales, 28 percent of those tickets bought are from people out of town,” Tooley said during a recent Sherman City Council meeting. “Now that’s mainly the Metroplex, but it’s also Oklahoma and as far away as Ohio, though we don’t have a lot of people from Ohio.”

Tooley said the advanced sales for the event, which this year is to be held on April 13 and will feature craft beer from 30 Texas breweries available for tasting, makes up hundreds of the tickets sold.

“But for the day of event — the walk up tickets — 33 percent of those people are from out of town,” Tooley said. “So it’s real exciting to me to bring all these tourists to our downtown area.”

Tooley was before the council to request Sherman close portions of Crockett Street and Travis Street around the downtown square on the date of the event. The council ultimately approved the request unanimously.

“Our office gets the pleasure of facilitating a lot of really great special events that bring our community together and bring thousands of people in, whether they’re from the city or outside the city and this one fortunately brings a lot of people in from outside,” Tourism/Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said.

In addition to the breweries, Downtown Sherman NOW also plans to have food trucks, musicians and artisan crafters displaying and selling art during the event. In a document prepared for the council, city staff said Downtown Sherman NOW will be responsible for obtaining the necessary permits from the Texas Tobacco and Alcohol Commission to allow the sale of craft beers at the event.

As part of the temporary street closure, Sherman will provide barricades, cones and solid waste receptacles for the event. Downtown Sherman NOW is also working with the Sherman Police Department to get security support for the event.