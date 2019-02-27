The Sherman City Council recently approved a calendar for its various budget sessions to prepare for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The council had no issues with the dates proposed by city staff and approved the calendar unanimously.

“There are two main dates that are important here,” City Manager Robby Hefton said. “The first is the budget planning meeting, which is proposed for April 26 and then the budget workshop, which is scheduled for two days — we believe it could be done in one day, but we schedule two days as a possibility. So June 13-14 is what we’re proposing on those.”

Hefton said the budget planning meeting in April will be a lunch meeting that will likely last less than two hours.

Both the planning meeting and workshop will allow council members to provide input on the city’s budget for the new fiscal year. After the two dates that were discussed with the council, the remaining dates on the calendar are slated for regular council meetings.

Earlier this year, Assistant City Manager Steve Ayers said Sherman is hoping to include around $2.5 million in funding in the 2019-2020 budget for continued work on the Pecan Grove Athletic Complex.

City officials reached out last year to the Texoma Health Foundation, which partnered with the developers of Gateway Village in Denison for the Texoma Health Foundation Park, to inquire about the organization’s interest in participating in Sherman’s park expansion, but ultimately did not receive any grant money.

“We found out in visiting more with their board, that they tend to give it (annual grant money) more to some of the nonprofit organizations,” Ayers said previously. “They kind of talked to us about what we could do to apply in the future for some of their one-time grants, like they did for the park in Denison that they just built.”

Work is currently underway on the nearly $3.94 million of construction planned for the athletic complex, which will include four baseball and softball fields, as well as a large soccer area that could incorporate multiple fields at once. The complex is being built near the existing Pecan Grove West Park, on the southwest corner of the intersection of Canyon Creek Drive and Shady Oaks Lane.

When the athletic complex was first discussed as part of the 2017-2018 budget process, city officials said the complex could also include some neighborhood park features such as a splash pad, playground, walking trail and pavilion. During a council meeting in December, Ayers said the THF grant funds could be used for the second phase of the project, which would add those amenities.

“We’ll just continue to move forward,” Ayers said during a phone interview earlier this year. “We’ll look for other grant opportunities, but we’ll also look at doing what we need to do to finish the park through our normal budget.”

He said the second phase of the project — which would also include lighting for the ball fields — would likely cost around $2.5 million. City staff said the athletic complex is expected to be completed this fall. Parks & Recreation Manager Theresa Hutchinson said last year the addition of the new soccer field at Pecan Grove would allow the ones currently at Fairview Park to become practice space.

The draft budget prepared by city staff will be presented to the council during its Aug. 5 meeting and then the Aug. 19 meeting will include an introduction, public hearing and final action on the budget ordinance, as well as the introduction and first public hearing on the tax rate ordinance.

The second public hearing on the tax rate ordinance will be held on Sept. 3 and then the final action on the tax rate ordinance will happen during the Sept. 16 meeting.