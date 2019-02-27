The Sherman Independent School District’s board of trustees recently recognized 104 Sherman High students for their performance on the PSAT test, along with seven Piner Middle School seventh graders who also took the test.

Before the board’s recent meeting, the district hosted a Superintendent’s Scholarship Recognition reception at the Sherman ISD administration building for the students and their parents. Superintendent David Hicks then welcomed the students during the public portion of the board’s meeting.

“We started this recognition three years ago because we wanted to first recognize academic excellence,” Hicks said. “Second, to make sure we have the support system and processes in place to get you guys to the next level. Education is important to you and your families, as evidenced by the work you do and their presence here tonight.”

Hicks told the students it was an honor to recognize them and the board of trustees wanted to encourage the students as they continue their educations.

At Sherman High, 738 students took the PSAT in the fall of 2018 and 356 of those were 10th graders. The recent reception recognized 104 of the top performers. Michaela Owens was one of the sophomores at the reception and attended with her mother, Tera.

“As a parent I am extremely proud,” Tera Owens said. “We have already started receiving a lot of scholarship information. I feel like this will open even more doors for her.”

She said her daughter was very excited and couldn’t stop talking about it.

“It takes a lot of hard work,” Tera Owens said. “She stays up late studying and making sure she is getting her work done.”

She said her daughter’s secret was to work hard constantly.

Sherman High Principal Jenifer Politi said the reception is an important way to recognize the students while building awareness for the program.

“We’re very fortunate that our district pays for that test,” Politi said. “We do it during the school day to allow for all students to take the test. We take the time to celebrate it, to bring them here to shake their hands, meet their families to give them all the extra help. It is invaluable.”