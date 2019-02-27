Members of Sherman’s City Council listened intently Wednesday as one of the state’s top municipal attorneys described what they can and can’t do in areas related to planning and zoning issues, open meetings and social media.

It was not the first time many of the council members had heard from E. Allen Taylor Jr., who is a founding partner at Taylor, Olson, Adkins, Srala and Elam, LLP. But for others, it was a new experience.

Council member Sandra Melton, who was elected in November, was pleased to receive the training from Taylor.

“I thought it was very informative,” Melton said. “I learned more than I thought I could learn.”

She added the planning and zoning discussion was very informative, including the fact that the council has more power than she thought in some circumstances.

City Manager Robby Hefton said he hoped the council members learned from the presentation whether they are new or not.

“He gives a broad update for existing council members, even that have been through this training, but he seems to bring in (different) focus areas each year,” Hefton said. “So it’s a good update for existing council members. For new council members that haven’t been through the training, it’s a broad-based training that gives them reminders and instruction about their responsibilities as council members, particularly as it relates to zoning and land use.”

In addition to talking to the council members about zoning issues, Taylor cautioned them to pay attention to what is being written on agendas and other documents, as those can fall under the Open Records Act. He also warned the council about using social media, noting council members have to be very careful when using a social media platform to make sure they don’t set themselves, and the city, up for lawsuits by giving overly broad pronouncements about their opinions on matters that might come before the council at some point down the road.

Melton said she found the statements about social media interesting, but added that she has always paid close attention to her presence on the internet.

“I’m real careful about what I say,” Melton said. “I’m more out there watching than I am communicating.”