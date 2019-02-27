Two years after opening 3,400 plots in West Hill Cemetery, Sherman has approved plans to add more than 3,100 more.

The Sherman City Council recently approved a final plat for 3,146 cemetery lots in Annex D of the cemetery and a separate final plat for 60 more in the Old Cemetery area and 120 lots in the Memorial Park area. Director of Developmental Services Scott Shadden explained the final plat approvals were needed for the deed records when the cemetery lots are sold.

As the city cemetery moves more toward its western edge, council member Pam Howeth expressed concern about the proximity to Sand Creek.

“Is the western edge of that, is that getting into our flood plain or is that outside of flood plain area?” Howeth asked during the meeting.

Director of Engineering Clint Philpott explained the area being platted by the city is not in the flood plain, though he noted the western edge of the cemetery is.

“Are we going to use that?” Howeth asked. “I mean, are we going to be like New Orleans?”

New Orleans has a number of above ground tombs in its older cemeteries because of its history of buried coffins coming above ground during the frequent floods in the city, which is below sea level on the Gulf of Mexico. Philpott indicated that isn’t going to be a concern for Sherman.

“The western boundary of the cemetery is the creek, but that doesn’t mean we’re burying right up to the creek,” he said.

Both final plats approved by the council were done so unanimously.

In February 2017, the council opened 3,400 spaces after West Hill Cemetery had gotten down to its last 100 or so plots. At that time, the council also approved an ordinance that established prices for the lots in the new portion of West Hill Cemetery and set standards for grave markers placed in the area.

West Hill Cemetery is located on approximately 120 acres at 1304 W. Lamar St.