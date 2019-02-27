Denison Police and city staff came together to recognize and say goodbye to one of their own Wednesday afternoon with the retirement of Police Chief Jay Burch. In honor of his seven years of service to the city, and 31 years in law enforcement, city officials held a retirement party at the police station.

In total, Burch has spent a total of 18 years of his career as a police chief in Denison, Mount Pleasant and Gatesville. Burch oversaw the consolidation of the city’s emergency dispatch into one location and the renovation of the police department, among other projects, during his time with the city.

“Whoever takes over is going to be very fortunate to inherit this department, not because of me but because of the great people that work here,” Burch said.

Burch first joined the Denison Police Department in late 2011 as its new chief. When he was hired by then-City Manager Robert Hanna, Burch estimated that he would remain with the city between six and eight years before retiring.

Officers with the department described Burch as a strong, capable leader who often spoke more through his emails than in person.

Patrol Lt. Paul Neumann, who will be serving as interim chief of police, recalled one of his first memories of the chief when he slightly damaged a police vehicle during a chase. Neumann by accident submitted his letter about the incident to the wrong person, which was then forwarded on to Burch. In response, Burch asked for his own letter, Neumann said.

Hoping that the new chief had a sense of humor, Neumann said he submitted the letter to the chief in Spanish. Not to be outdone, Burch said he returned the joke to Neumann when he had the legal division draft a mock notice to repay the cost of the vehicle’s repairs.

While City Manager Jud Rex said he quickly developed a strong friendship, both personally and professionally, with Burch. As a tradition, Rex said he and Burch would often meet at IHOP for their monthly meetings with each other.

“Everyone here is better because you are here and that is what is important to Denison,” Rex said. “You’ve set a level of excellence so high that we can’t go backwards.”

Denison Mayor Janet Gott said she was early in her tenure as a City Council member when Burch was hired and has seen the changes that have taken place over the years.

“The example that’s set by the police chief most certainly sets the tone of the department,” Gott said. “Chief Burch’s leadership has resulted in the environment and expectation of excellence we have today. We are excited for him that he’s able to retire, but his wife’s gain is certainly going to be our loss.”

For his part, Burch said he did not want to take full credit for the successes of the department and instead placed that success on the shoulders of his officers.

“If you don’t have the people who can turn goals into action, nothing is going to get done,” Burch said. “If you are not supported by your people, they can make it awfully hard and thank the Lord I’ve had good people that have gone out of their way most times to make this a better department.”

Following his retirement, Burch plans to move to Colorado and live closer to family in Colorado Springs.

Rex said the city is currently searching for a new chief of police. As of Wednesday, Rex estimated that Denison has received about 40 applications.