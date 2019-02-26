A new vodka bottling facility could soon open for business in Sherman.

The Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission recently granted a specific use permit and approved a site plan for B4C Distillery to conduct business at 5110 Marshall Street. Brian Roder, who represented the item before the commission, said B4C Distillery plans to ship in alcohol produced elsewhere to be finished and turned into vodka and then shipped out from the Sherman location. The company is a family-owned distillery that is currently located in Savoy and was established in 1990.

“The building is ideal for my purposes,” Roder said. “I will be bringing in alcohol and using a proprietary process polishing it down to a premium vodka.”

Roder said the building is encased by fencing and has a loading dock making it ideally suited for what he wants to do with it.

After commission Chairman Clay Mahone asked whether there would be any distilling done on the property, Roder said there would not. Roder said there would be some adjusting to the proof but no distilling on the property.

Roder also expressed confusion about the city’s requirement for paved parking lots because the previous owner, he said, had not had any. The commissioners pointed out that was because the previous owner had been granted a variance. Roder was instructed he could come back and seek a variance but it wasn’t necessary as the commission’s approval allows him to bring the property up to code as outlined in the staff review letter.

Mahone said he recommended Roder get with city staff about the specific surfaces that needed to be paved. The commission approved the permit and site plan as requested.

The property is located between Hilltop Drive and Fallon Drive and is currently zoned as a light manufacturing district.