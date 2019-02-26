Sherman Police are searching for a driver who failed to stop at the scene of a weekend crash, which left two motorcyclists with serious injuries.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the crash occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. last Saturday along the 3300 block of South U.S. Highway 75. Mullen said the motorcyclists were traveling south on the Hwy. 75 service road when a pickup maneuvered toward them. Though the pickup did not collide with the motorcycle, Mullen said the driver’s actions caused the operator of the motorcycle to crash.

“Responding officers determined there were two victims, a male and female, who had been on the motorcycle,” Mullen said. “They both had sustained major head injuries.”

Mullen said the driver of the pickup did not stop and wait for police to arrive, as required by law. The female victim was flown to a Dallas-area hospital by air ambulance and the male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mullen said neither of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and though each sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, both had been upgraded to stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

A physical description of the pickup driver was not available Tuesday. Mullen said investigators had not determined a possible make and model for the pickup — only that the vehicle was black in color.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all motorcyclists under the age of 21 are required to wear a helmet in the state of Texas. Motorcyclists 21 years of age and older may ride without a helmet if they have completed a motorcycle safety course or have an applicable health insurance plan.

Mullen said while the crash was not considered a road-rage incident, the driver of the pickup could still be charged for causing an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and failure to summon aid. The Sherman Police sergeant encouraged motorcyclists to always wear a helmet and safety equipment and advised those behind the wheel of a car to always remain vigilant for smaller vehicles.

“When you’re on the road, you have to be extra watchful for motorcycles, bikes and small vehicles, especially so when it’s dark out,” Mullen said. “And as for motorcyclists, wearing a helmet greatly reduces your chances of a severe head injury. Unfortunately that’s something we didn’t see in this case.”