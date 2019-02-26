The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Hall and Briscoe counties will be hosting an agricultural producers conference in Turkey on Friday.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. for a fee of $10, with speakers beginning at 9 a.m. Lunch will also be provided for those in attendance.

Three continuing education units from the Texas Department of Agriculture will be offered, and two additional laws and regulations units will be offered beginning at 1 p.m.

Speakers for the conference will be Lubbock's Dr. Peter Dotray, AgriLife Extension weed specialist, Dr. Murilo Maeda, AgriLife Extension cotton specialist, Dr. Suhas Vyavhare, AgriLife Extension cotton entomologist, and Amarillo's DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist.

For more information, contact the Hall County office at (806) 259-3015 or the Briscoe County office at (806) 823-2522.