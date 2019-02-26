POTTSBORO — Classic of Texoma, Pottsboro Education Foundation and Sue Peippo were each recognized during the 42nd annual Pottsboro Chamber of Commerce awards gala last week.

In addition to those awards, former Executive Director Rosemary Hall was also recognized for her 15 years to the Chamber during its gala at Tanglewood Resort that celebrated 2018 and featured Grayson Magazine as a title sponsor.

After an ample dose of mixing and mingling, the Chamber members and guests settled in at their tables to enjoy dinner and the awards presentation. Special guests were recognized and 2019 chamber officers and board members were introduced by Executive Director Paul Chaston and Chamber President Debbie Magouirk, who acted as emcees for the evening.

Classic of Texoma received the business of the year award, with Laine Ramsey presenting it to Eric Bryant and his team.

“Eric Bryant is a great leader without trying to be and has a servant’s heart,” Chaston said. “Great leaders don’t set out to be great leaders, they set out to make a difference and Classic of Texoma has made a difference in our community.”

Hancock presented the nonprofit of the year award to the Pottsboro Education Foundation. Kimberly McKiddy, Robert McKiddy and Kevin Matthews accepted the award on behalf of the foundation.

“The foundation has been created to foster creative approaches to educational instruction by granting funds for endeavors that are not supported by tax dollars,” Chaston said.

The education foundation has awarded over $150,000 to Pottsboro teachers and staff.

Sue Peippo received the community leader of the year award from last year’s winner Scott Ochoa. Besides being the co-owner of Family Pharmacy of Pottsboro, Peippo has served on the Chamber’s board of directors and acted as chairman of Frontier Day for two years.

“Peippo is a supporter of the Pottsboro ISD Foundation, member of the managing board for the Pottsboro Senior Center, PISD volunteer and member of the Lake Texoma Rotary Club,” Chaston said.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” set the tone for the banquet, with numerous women wearing black dresses and pearls. A few even sported Audrey Hepburn hair styles and cigarette holder-type accessories. Pianist James Dering added musical ambiance throughout the evening. Baily Ray sang the National Anthem and an invocation was giving by Pastor Bobby Hancock.

In addition to Magouirk, the 2019 officers include Vice President Laine Ramsey, Treasurer Leroy Smith and Secretary Deb Hass.

A special thank you award was presented to Hall for her 15 years of service to the Pottsboro Chamber and keeping its office running efficiently, as well as organizing numerous events. Hall retired in December and Chaston took over the position of executive director after Hall’s departure.