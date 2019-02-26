Elizabeth Warren says she’ll reject big money fundraising events

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she’ll reject big fundraising events and special access for big donors, seeking to bolster her populist credentials with a voting base increasingly dismayed by the influence of money in politics.

The Massachusetts senator told supporters in an email Monday she’s swearing off “fancy receptions or big money fundraisers only with people who can write the big checks” and insisted all donors, whether they give $1 or $1,000, will get equal treatment.

“It means that wealthy donors won’t be able to purchase better seats or one-on-one time with me at our events. And it means I won’t be doing ‘call time,’ which is when candidates take hours to call wealthy donors to ask for their support,” Warren said in the email, which was viewed in advance by Bloomberg News.

Warren has already vowed not to take money from political action committees or align with a super-PAC, which are allowed to raise unlimited amounts from corporations, unions or individuals but aren’t permitted to coordinate with candidates. As both parties have refined the ability to raise large sums through small donations from individuals, the influence of big donors has become a target for candidate criticism, particularly Democrats. Surveys show that voters across partisan affiliation believe there’s too much money in politics.

— Bloomberg News

Jussie Smollett allowed to travel to New York, California while awaiting trial

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett has been granted permission to leave Illinois while he awaits trial on charges that he staged an attack on himself, then lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime.

A Cook County judge on Monday allowed the “Empire” actor to travel to New York and California to meet with his attorneys, according to a spokeswoman for his legal team. Smollett’s lead lawyer, Mark Geragos, is based in Los Angeles.

It is common for people out on bond to be prohibited from leaving the jurisdiction without special permission. Smollett has been ordered to turn over his passport and cannot have contact with witnesses or their families.

Smollett was charged last week with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report when he told Chicago police that two men shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, hit him and wrapped a rope around his neck while yelling, “This is MAGA country!”

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. ordered Smollett held on $100,000 bond. Hours later, a friend posted the necessary $10,000 to get Smollett out of jail, records show.

Smollett is due back in court March 14.

— Chicago Tribune

Hiker on closed Yosemite trail dies after being struck by falling rock and ice

A Cupertino, Calif., woman who was hiking in Yosemite National Park died Sunday after being struck by falling rock and ice, park officials said.

Xuan Wang, 56, was hiking on the Mist Trail, a popular path to the top of Vernal Fall that is closed this time of year because of icy conditions, when she was struck, park officials said in a news release Monday.

“Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate and the incident happened on the trail leading to Vernal Fall,” the news release said.

“She succumbed to her injuries soon thereafter,” officials said.

Park officials are investigating.

The fatal rockfall is not the first at the park.

In September 2017, a British tourist was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a large rockfall from El Capitan. The next day, a second slide estimated to be 10 times the size of the previous day’s fall struck, injuring one person.

— Los Angeles Times

Nigeria’s opposition party says vote results are being manipulated

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria’s main opposition People’s Democratic Party said some presidential election results had been manipulated and it would challenge them, after a handful of early numbers gave a lead to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari and his All Progressives Congress party have worked with election officials “to alter the course of history and disenfranchise our people through the cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced at polling units, nationwide, in local government areas where our party, the PDP, had commanding votes,” Chairman Uche Secondus said in a statement Monday. “This must now be resisted by every well meaning Nigerian.”

Buhari won the first five of 36 states announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, the capital, on Monday. His main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, took the Federal Capital Territory. The general election on Saturday was marred by delays, technical glitches and sporadic violence that killed at least 39 people.

— Bloomberg News