Denison Police have opened an aggravated assault investigation after a weekend dispute among several young adults at Munson Park ended with gunfire.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred last Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m. and no injuries were reported. Eppler said a female complainant, who was related to several of the youths involved, told investigators she was attempting to break up the initial altercation when an individual then produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds.

“She heard some shots and saw a young man standing there with a hand gun,” Eppler said. “She said another person then came up, took the gun away and then started shooting at someone else. Several shots were fired, but nobody was hit.”

Eppler said the youths fled the scene immediately after the reported shooting and it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the initial dispute. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, but Eppler said investigators had identified the suspects and did not believe the individuals posed an ongoing threat to public safety.

The Denison Police lieutenant said the matter remained under investigation, but the findings would be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. Eppler said, if caught, the suspects will likely face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“You can’t settle disputes with violence, particularly with firearms,” Eppler said. “It doesn’t accomplish anything except for escalating the situation and putting people in danger.”