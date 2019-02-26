Grayson County Commissioners moved quickly through a light agenda Tuesday with only a small item from the sheriff’s office to slow them down.

The item that got the most discussion during Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting was a small change in the wages given to some at the Grayson County Jail. Grayson County Auditor Suzette Smith said it was actually more of a change to the number of hours some of the people at the jail worked and not a change to the amount those people were paid per hour.

Smith explained that some of the employees at the jail were paid for 84 hours per pay period and others were paid for 80 hours per pay period, even though they were also working 84 hours. That second group, commissioners were told, were being paid overtime for the additional four hours each pay period.

The change approved Tuesday should save the county on overtime even though it adds a little over $20,000 a year to the salaries at the jail. Smith said for now the change is budget neutral because of some open positions at the jail.

The county commissioners approved the change with a unanimous vote.

In other business, the commissioners also renewed a contract with Blessing Gravel for the supply of granite and accepted quarterly investment reports as well as financial audit reports for the Juvenile Probation Department and the Adult Probation Department.