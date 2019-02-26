Nominations are now open for Austin College’s 2019 Athena Award and Athena Young Professional Award.

The College’s Center for Community and Regional Development and its Texoma Women Get Connected program will recognize two exemplary leaders with the Athena Leadership Award and the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award at a luncheon at Austin College on May 2.

Nominations will be accepted for the 2019 awards, through March 15, by completing the online nomination form Athena Leadership Awards Nomination Form at www.austincollege.edu/Athena.

Nominees may represent either the for-profit or not-for-profit sector and must work and reside in Fannin, Cooke or Grayson counties. Past award recipients are not eligible to receive the award, though previous nominees may be nominated again.

Event sponsors and table sponsors are needed for the event. For more information, please contact Ginger Nye at 903-813-2834.

The Athena Leadership Award is presented to individuals who have attained and embody the highest level of professional excellence in their business or profession, devote time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential.

Athena Young Professional Leadership nominees are emerging women leaders under age 40 who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession; provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community; and clearly serve as role models for young women both personally and professionally.

Since Austin College re-established the local awards in 2014, the Athena Award has honored Stacy Rake Murphy, owner and principal agent of Nationwide Insurance in Sherman; Brenda Hayward, executive director of Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma; Michelle Castle, branch manager at Guild Mortgage Company; and in 2018, Luann Daniel, executive director of Women Rock.

The Athena Young Professional Leadership Award has honored Michelle Lemming, president and CEO of Texoma Health Foundation; Hillary Luckett Clark, Sherman attorney and community leader; Trish Bridges, director of critical care services at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center; and in 2018, Amber Pilcher, banking services manager and regional retail manager for Landmark Bank Denison.

The Athena Leadership Award Program is administered by Athena International, a non-profit women’s leadership organization, along with licensed host organizations and sponsors. Over 6,000 awards have been presented in the U.S. and around the world since the program’s inception in 1982. Recent recipients include Condoleezza Rice, Billie Jean King, Pat Summit and Gabby Giffords.