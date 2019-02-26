Lubbock Christian University center Brennen Fowler, who averaged 27 points in two victories last week, on Monday was named the Heartland Conference basketball player of the week for the fifth time this season.

The 6-foot-7 senior from Smyer had 26 points in a 71-66 LCU victory at Newman and 28 points in a 79-60 home victory against Oklahoma Christian. He grabbed 13 rebounds in both games.

LCU (19-8, 10-5) is in third place in the Heartland. The Chaps end the regular season Saturday at home against conference leader St. Edward's (24-2, 13-1), which is ranked No. 3 and No. 5 in the two major NCAA Division II polls.

LCU softball

Lubbock Christian University, coming off a split Sunday in its Heartland Conference-opening doubleheader against Newman, is back in action Tuesday for a non-conference home game against West Texas A&M.

The Lady Chaparrals (10-2) and Lady Buffs (11-4) square off at 5 p.m. at PlainsCapital Park.

Megan Darling is LCU's leading hitter with a .591 average and nine runs batted in. Five Lady Chaps have double-digit RBI totals, led by K'leigh Arredondo, batting .429 with 16 RBI, and Alivia Villarreal (.472) and Lindzi Clemmer (.429), each with 15 RBI.

Savannah Wysocki is batting .404 with 13 RBI, and Annika Schwartzenberg is batting .400 with 10 driven in.