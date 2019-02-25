Sherman Police arrested a 27-year-old man over the weekend after he allegedly struck a unoccupied patrol unit with his vehicle and attempted to escape.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said at least one officer was conducting a driving while intoxicated stop in the 2400 block of West Houston Street shortly before 2:15 a.m. Saturday when the collision occurred.

“During that stop, a separate vehicle that was not a part of that stop struck the left front portion of one of our patrol cars there on West Houston Street and then fled the scene,” Mullen said.

No injuries were reported. Mullen said within 45 minutes of the collision, officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the 100 block of North Andrews Avenue.

“While they were outside the house, the suspect attempted to flee out of the back of the residence,” Mullen said. “After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody. In that subsequent investigation, it was determined that he was the person involved in that crash.”

Mullen said the Sherman man was charged with evading arrest and failure of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle. In light of the incident, the Sherman Police sergeant advised drivers to follow the state’s “move or slow down” law when approaching stopped emergency and towing vehicles with activated lights.

“By law, you must move over a lane, or, if that’s not possible, slow down to 20 (mph) below the posted speed limit,” Mullen said. “In this case, if the patrol car wasn’t positioned to protect the officers conducting the DWI investigation, they may have been struck.”